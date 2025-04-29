$41.740.01
47.390.01
ukenru
Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal
10:23 AM • 1980 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
09:35 AM • 11685 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

08:02 AM • 30815 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

07:23 AM • 37611 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
07:19 AM • 37767 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

06:48 AM • 36194 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 28, 06:27 PM • 31266 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 58586 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
April 28, 02:15 PM • 58834 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
April 28, 02:07 PM • 42703 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+20°
5.9m/s
23%
753 mm
Popular news

Artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine effectively destroyed the Russian self-propelled gun "Msta-S"

April 29, 02:17 AM • 26344 views

Warm weather returns to Ukraine: what the weather will be like on Tuesday

April 29, 03:48 AM • 14780 views

Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: 12-year-old girl killed, many wounded

April 29, 04:52 AM • 18499 views

Trump suggested that Putin could bring the situation to the point where US President takes Ukraine's side

07:25 AM • 20077 views

In Donetsk region, the enemy struck 5 cities and villages in the morning, 5 dead in a day, a child among the wounded

08:32 AM • 11313 views
Publications

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

08:02 AM • 30815 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

07:23 AM • 37611 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business
Exclusive

07:19 AM • 37767 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

06:48 AM • 36194 views

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

April 28, 04:07 PM • 40173 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Mark Carney

Elon Musk

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Canada

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 25219 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 45101 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 44414 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 151224 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 64704 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Signal

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Eurofighter Typhoon

Brent Crude

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11145 views

The breakthrough of the water pipe at the construction of the metro to Vynohradar will not affect the pace of work. During the construction, underground communications were discovered that were not on the master plan.

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

The construction rate of the metro to Vynohradar in Kyiv will not be affected by the water pipe breakthrough that occurred on April 28. In general, during the construction of the metro, a certain number of underground communications were discovered, information about which in the general plan is incomplete. This was reported to the UNN journalist in the press service of the "Autostrada" company, which is engaged in the construction of the metro.

Details

"Autostrada" reported that since the evening of April 28, sidewalks have been cleared of sand and clay near the site where the pipe burst.

This will definitely not affect the pace of construction. Work at all construction sites of the facility has been continuing as usual since yesterday. In general, during the construction of the metro to Vynohradar, a certain number of underground communications were discovered, information about which in the general plan is incomplete. The reasons for the pipe breakthrough are still being investigated

- said in "Autostrada".

Context

Yesterday, April 28, a "flood" occurred at the construction site of the metro to Vynohradar in Kyiv, presumably due to a water pipe breakthrough.

"Kyiv Metro" signed a contract with "Autostrada Group of Companies" to continue the construction of the Syretsko-Pecherska metro line to Vynohradar. The cost of the work is UAH 13.785 billion, the construction period is 30 months.

In December 2024, the Director of the Department of Transport Infrastructure of the Kyiv City State Administration, Ruslan Kandybor, stated that the metro to Vynohradar is planned to be completed in 2.5 years.

The contractor who was supposed to build the subway to Vynohradar will return UAH 139 million to the Kyiv budget - the Supreme Court ruling25.02.25, 15:48 • 36253 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Kyiv
Kyiv Metro
Supreme Court of Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$63.89
Bitcoin
$94,995.50
S&P 500
$5,504.44
Tesla
$281.00
Газ TTF
$30.90
Золото
$3,318.79
Ethereum
$1,831.79