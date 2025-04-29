Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

The construction rate of the metro to Vynohradar in Kyiv will not be affected by the water pipe breakthrough that occurred on April 28. In general, during the construction of the metro, a certain number of underground communications were discovered, information about which in the general plan is incomplete. This was reported to the UNN journalist in the press service of the "Autostrada" company, which is engaged in the construction of the metro.

Details

"Autostrada" reported that since the evening of April 28, sidewalks have been cleared of sand and clay near the site where the pipe burst.

This will definitely not affect the pace of construction. Work at all construction sites of the facility has been continuing as usual since yesterday. In general, during the construction of the metro to Vynohradar, a certain number of underground communications were discovered, information about which in the general plan is incomplete. The reasons for the pipe breakthrough are still being investigated - said in "Autostrada".

Context

Yesterday, April 28, a "flood" occurred at the construction site of the metro to Vynohradar in Kyiv, presumably due to a water pipe breakthrough.

"Kyiv Metro" signed a contract with "Autostrada Group of Companies" to continue the construction of the Syretsko-Pecherska metro line to Vynohradar. The cost of the work is UAH 13.785 billion, the construction period is 30 months.

In December 2024, the Director of the Department of Transport Infrastructure of the Kyiv City State Administration, Ruslan Kandybor, stated that the metro to Vynohradar is planned to be completed in 2.5 years.

The contractor who was supposed to build the subway to Vynohradar will return UAH 139 million to the Kyiv budget - the Supreme Court ruling