Supreme Court of Ukraine

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 5088 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

06:32 PM • 12855 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 54895 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 196776 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 10:10 AM • 113774 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 375860 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300674 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212323 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243430 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254731 views

Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 117167 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 196776 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 375860 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 247186 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300675 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10155 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 34334 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 62715 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 48792 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 119131 views
Supreme Court of Ukraine

News by theme

In Kyiv, the court returned part of the Tereshchenko Estate to communal ownership

The prosecutor's office canceled the private enterprise's ownership rights to 158 square meters of the wing of the Tereshchenko estate through the court. Earlier, the main part of the estate with an area of 1134 square meters had already been returned to the city.

Society • March 6, 09:55 AM • 24782 views
Exclusive

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Human rights activists criticize draft law No. 13007 on the Deposit Guarantee Fund. Experts believe that the document creates artificial obstacles to the protection of rights in court and contradicts the Constitution.

Economy • February 28, 09:54 AM • 168649 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Alakor City LLC, the sole bidder for the management of the Gulliver shopping center, has unpaid taxes of UAH 66 million. The Supreme Court partially overturned the previous decisions and sent the case for reconsideration.

Economy • February 27, 11:50 AM • 242987 views

Supreme Court rejects Kolomoisky's claim and confirms that PrivatBank cannot be returned to its former owners

The Supreme Court dismissed Kolomoisky's cassation appeal regarding the return of PrivatBank. The decision is final and confirms the legality of the state's nationalization of the bank.

Economy • February 27, 07:07 AM • 110831 views

Judges of local courts will be seconded to appellate courts: Parliament adopts draft law as a basis

The Verkhovna Rada has approved in the first reading draft law No. 6049 on the temporary secondment of local court judges to appellate courts. The secondment will last for one year with the consent of the judge and the decision of the High Council of Justice.

Politics • February 25, 02:12 PM • 24274 views

The contractor who was supposed to build the subway to Vynohradar will return UAH 139 million to the Kyiv budget - the Supreme Court ruling

The Supreme Court ordered the contractor to return UAH 139 million received as interest on the deposit to the Kyiv budget. The company placed the funds allocated for the construction of the Vynohradar subway on deposit.

Economy • February 25, 01:48 PM • 36217 views

Court and the Ministry of Justice helped Russian Alfa-Bank withdraw $3 million from Ukraine despite Presidential sanctions

The Kyiv Commercial Court and the Ministry of Justice facilitated the withdrawal of $3 million from Alfa-Bank through an offshore company. Deputy Justice Minister Andriy Haichenko, a former employee of the bank's structure, played a key role in the scheme.

Economy • February 22, 10:21 AM • 328332 views

Luxury real estate and paintings - Poroshenko's wife tries to save property from confiscation in her husband's treason case - media

Maryna Poroshenko is appealing the seizure of her husband's real estate, shares in dozens of companies and paintings in the Supreme Court. The property was seized as part of the “coal” case on high treason.

Politics • February 6, 09:00 AM • 62289 views

Judge Ivchenko, suspected of high treason, was not taken into custody: HCJ decision

The High Council of Justice refused to take into custody judge of the Kyiv Commercial Court Anatoliy Ivchenko, who is suspected of treason. He is accused of ruling in favor of the Russian Defense Ministry in 2012, which resulted in Ukraine losing UAH 3.1 billion.

Politics • January 23, 04:28 PM • 28123 views

Court mitigates preventive measure for former Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Economic Court Emelyanov

The HACCU Appeals Chamber changed the measure of restraint for Artur Yemelianov from custody to bail. The former deputy chairman of the HCCU is suspected of participating in a criminal organization that issued decisions for bribes.

Crimes and emergencies • January 13, 02:40 PM • 24707 views

Oleshchuk: Poroshenko wants to stop the transit of Russian oil, although he has not yet answered for the oil pipeline “squeezed” with Medvedchuk - Oleshchuk

Poroshenko initiates a ban on the transit of Russian oil through Ukraine, although he is involved in the illegal alienation of the pipeline. According to experts, the state's losses from the Medvedchuk pipeline scheme reach $210 million.

Politics • January 10, 03:03 PM • 39918 views
Exclusive

New Head of the State Tax Service should change approaches to working with business - European Business Association

The new head of the State Tax Service should change approaches to working with business, according to the European Business Association.

Economy • January 9, 09:49 AM • 129450 views

Termination of unreasonable blocking of invoices: Kravchenko outlines the main tasks for tax authorities

Ruslan Kravchenko held a meeting with the heads of regional tax offices to outline new priorities for the service. The main task will be to stop the unjustified blocking of invoices and support responsible business.

Economy • January 7, 01:31 PM • 19956 views
Exclusive

Former head of Khmelnytsky tax office on appointment of Sokur's people to the State Tax Service's audit committee: “Scheme for embezzlement of funds on a large scale”

The former head of the Khmelnytsky tax office announced the appointment of Sokur's people to the State Tax Service's commission of auditors. According to her, this is due to possible embezzlement of funds for the construction of fortifications.

Economy • December 24, 09:32 AM • 118750 views

NABU, SAPO and HACC, along with grant activists, have become a separate caste not subject to Ukrainian laws - expert

The HACC, NABU and activists have created a system of mutual coverage of violations of the law with grants. Political expert Oleh Posternak spoke about the ineffectiveness of fighting corruption through such activities.

Politics • December 20, 03:48 PM • 22184 views

MP found guilty of corruption: court dismisses appeal

The court found the MP of the IX convocation guilty of a corruption offense for misuse of power. The MP will be included in the register of corrupt officials and fined.

Politics • December 20, 09:13 AM • 16931 views

“Deputy compensation": the case of ex-MP Patskan returned to court

The Supreme Court overturned the decision to close the case of former MP Patskan regarding the illegal receipt of UAH 117 thousand in compensation for housing. The case was sent for reconsideration to the HACC Appeals Chamber.

Crimes and emergencies • December 19, 01:23 PM • 13810 views

Case of ex-head of the Accounting Chamber sent for a new appeal - SAPO

The Criminal Court of Cassation of the Supreme Court overturned the ruling of the HACC Appeals Chamber in the case of illegal seizure of an apartment. The case of the ex-head of the Accounting Chamber and two other persons was sent for a new appeal.

Politics • December 16, 08:29 PM • 39382 views
Exclusive

Supreme Court dismisses Dubinsky's lawsuit against the Verkhovna Rada over failure to call presidential elections

The Supreme Court did not satisfy the request of MP Dubinsky to recognize the inaction of the Verkhovna Rada regarding the non-calling of the presidential election. The MP suspected of treason is currently in custody in a pre-trial detention center.

Politics • December 13, 01:15 PM • 164526 views

Critical shortage of judges in Ukrainian appellate courts: why panels cannot work

Ukraine's appellate courts are experiencing a critical shortage of judges due to the lack of appointments for 10 years. In some regions, criminal proceedings may come to a standstill due to the inability to form panels.

Society • December 13, 10:49 AM • 15638 views

Supreme Court finally confirms Knyazev's release

The Supreme Court's Grand Chamber upheld the decision to dismiss former Supreme Court Chief Justice Vsevolod Knyazev. Earlier, he was detained on suspicion of taking a bribe.

Politics • December 12, 02:33 PM • 16812 views

Who is destroying the economy: why businesses are running away from Hetmantsev's initiatives

Danylo Hetmantsev is introducing initiatives that harm Ukraine's economy and strengthen shadow schemes. Blocking tax invoices, the White Business Club, and the forced purchase of government bonds are causing outrage among businesses.

Economy • December 10, 08:17 AM • 195401 views

The Supreme Court upheld the verdict of two ex-Berkut employees

The Supreme Court upheld the verdict of two former Berkut commanders for beating up a Euromaidan activist in 2013. The convicts received 3 years in prison and a ban on working in law enforcement agencies.

Crimes and emergencies • December 4, 10:28 AM • 15827 views

Ex-deputy chairman of the Supreme economic Court Yemelyanov was sent into custody until January 30

Artur Yemelyanov was taken into custody until January 30, 2025 without the right to bail. He is suspected of taking bribes for making "necessary" court decisions and participating in a criminal organization.

Politics • December 3, 07:03 PM • 34938 views

Ex-deputy chairman of the Supreme Economic court was detained and reported suspicious

The state Bureau of Investigation detained the ex-deputy chairman of the Supreme economic Court of Ukraine for participating in a criminal organization. The suspect was a member of a group that made "necessary" decisions in economic disputes for bribes.

Politics • December 3, 12:41 PM • 16329 views
Exclusive

There was no evidence of guilt: the lawyer commented on the completion of the investigation against ex-minister Solsky

NABU has completed the investigation of the case against ex-minister Solsky regarding the seizure of 2,499 hectares of land worth UAH 280 million. the lawyer claims that there is no evidence, and expert examinations refute the version of the investigation.

Politics • December 2, 01:11 PM • 126879 views

Blocking tax invoices. STS "makes mistakes" in 70% of cases - MP

According to Nina Yuzhanina, in October, the state tax service blocked invoices of 23. 8 thousand taxpayers in the amount of UAH 44 billion. more than 70% of blockages turned out to be false after verification by commissions and courts.

Economy • December 2, 12:31 PM • 16669 views

Supreme Court denies charges of "leaking" documents in Concord case

The Supreme Court has denied charges of "leaking" documents in the Concord case.

Politics • November 27, 12:56 PM • 15873 views

PrivatBank will not be returned to Kolomoisky: Supreme Court decision

The Commercial Court of Cassation of the Supreme Court dismissed the cassation appeals of Kolomoisky and Triantal Investments Ltd regarding the return of PrivatBank. The decision is final and confirms the legality of the 2016 nationalization.

Economy • November 26, 11:33 AM • 15626 views

Olena Sosedka, co-founder of Concord Bank, thanked journalist Plinsky for publicly joining the fight for justice

The co-founder of Concord Bank, Olena Sosiedka, thanked journalist Plinsky for his support in the fight for justice. The journalist appealed to the Supreme Court to impartially consider the bank's cassation appeal.

Society • November 25, 12:14 PM • 16123 views