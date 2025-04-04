Supreme Court of Ukraine

The prosecutor's office canceled the private enterprise's ownership rights to 158 square meters of the wing of the Tereshchenko estate through the court. Earlier, the main part of the estate with an area of 1134 square meters had already been returned to the city.
Human rights activists criticize draft law No. 13007 on the Deposit Guarantee Fund. Experts believe that the document creates artificial obstacles to the protection of rights in court and contradicts the Constitution.
Alakor City LLC, the sole bidder for the management of the Gulliver shopping center, has unpaid taxes of UAH 66 million. The Supreme Court partially overturned the previous decisions and sent the case for reconsideration.
The Supreme Court dismissed Kolomoisky's cassation appeal regarding the return of PrivatBank. The decision is final and confirms the legality of the state's nationalization of the bank.
The Verkhovna Rada has approved in the first reading draft law No. 6049 on the temporary secondment of local court judges to appellate courts. The secondment will last for one year with the consent of the judge and the decision of the High Council of Justice.
The Supreme Court ordered the contractor to return UAH 139 million received as interest on the deposit to the Kyiv budget. The company placed the funds allocated for the construction of the Vynohradar subway on deposit.
The Kyiv Commercial Court and the Ministry of Justice facilitated the withdrawal of $3 million from Alfa-Bank through an offshore company. Deputy Justice Minister Andriy Haichenko, a former employee of the bank's structure, played a key role in the scheme.
Maryna Poroshenko is appealing the seizure of her husband's real estate, shares in dozens of companies and paintings in the Supreme Court. The property was seized as part of the “coal” case on high treason.
The High Council of Justice refused to take into custody judge of the Kyiv Commercial Court Anatoliy Ivchenko, who is suspected of treason. He is accused of ruling in favor of the Russian Defense Ministry in 2012, which resulted in Ukraine losing UAH 3.1 billion.
The HACCU Appeals Chamber changed the measure of restraint for Artur Yemelianov from custody to bail. The former deputy chairman of the HCCU is suspected of participating in a criminal organization that issued decisions for bribes.
Poroshenko initiates a ban on the transit of Russian oil through Ukraine, although he is involved in the illegal alienation of the pipeline. According to experts, the state's losses from the Medvedchuk pipeline scheme reach $210 million.
The new head of the State Tax Service should change approaches to working with business, according to the European Business Association.
Ruslan Kravchenko held a meeting with the heads of regional tax offices to outline new priorities for the service. The main task will be to stop the unjustified blocking of invoices and support responsible business.
The former head of the Khmelnytsky tax office announced the appointment of Sokur's people to the State Tax Service's commission of auditors. According to her, this is due to possible embezzlement of funds for the construction of fortifications.
The HACC, NABU and activists have created a system of mutual coverage of violations of the law with grants. Political expert Oleh Posternak spoke about the ineffectiveness of fighting corruption through such activities.
The court found the MP of the IX convocation guilty of a corruption offense for misuse of power. The MP will be included in the register of corrupt officials and fined.
The Supreme Court overturned the decision to close the case of former MP Patskan regarding the illegal receipt of UAH 117 thousand in compensation for housing. The case was sent for reconsideration to the HACC Appeals Chamber.
The Criminal Court of Cassation of the Supreme Court overturned the ruling of the HACC Appeals Chamber in the case of illegal seizure of an apartment. The case of the ex-head of the Accounting Chamber and two other persons was sent for a new appeal.
The Supreme Court did not satisfy the request of MP Dubinsky to recognize the inaction of the Verkhovna Rada regarding the non-calling of the presidential election. The MP suspected of treason is currently in custody in a pre-trial detention center.
Ukraine's appellate courts are experiencing a critical shortage of judges due to the lack of appointments for 10 years. In some regions, criminal proceedings may come to a standstill due to the inability to form panels.
The Supreme Court's Grand Chamber upheld the decision to dismiss former Supreme Court Chief Justice Vsevolod Knyazev. Earlier, he was detained on suspicion of taking a bribe.
Danylo Hetmantsev is introducing initiatives that harm Ukraine's economy and strengthen shadow schemes. Blocking tax invoices, the White Business Club, and the forced purchase of government bonds are causing outrage among businesses.
The Supreme Court upheld the verdict of two former Berkut commanders for beating up a Euromaidan activist in 2013. The convicts received 3 years in prison and a ban on working in law enforcement agencies.
Artur Yemelyanov was taken into custody until January 30, 2025 without the right to bail. He is suspected of taking bribes for making "necessary" court decisions and participating in a criminal organization.
The state Bureau of Investigation detained the ex-deputy chairman of the Supreme economic Court of Ukraine for participating in a criminal organization. The suspect was a member of a group that made "necessary" decisions in economic disputes for bribes.
NABU has completed the investigation of the case against ex-minister Solsky regarding the seizure of 2,499 hectares of land worth UAH 280 million. the lawyer claims that there is no evidence, and expert examinations refute the version of the investigation.
According to Nina Yuzhanina, in October, the state tax service blocked invoices of 23. 8 thousand taxpayers in the amount of UAH 44 billion. more than 70% of blockages turned out to be false after verification by commissions and courts.
The Supreme Court has denied charges of "leaking" documents in the Concord case.
The Commercial Court of Cassation of the Supreme Court dismissed the cassation appeals of Kolomoisky and Triantal Investments Ltd regarding the return of PrivatBank. The decision is final and confirms the legality of the 2016 nationalization.
The co-founder of Concord Bank, Olena Sosiedka, thanked journalist Plinsky for his support in the fight for justice. The journalist appealed to the Supreme Court to impartially consider the bank's cassation appeal.