Termination of unreasonable blocking of invoices: Kravchenko outlines the main tasks for tax authorities

Termination of unreasonable blocking of invoices: Kravchenko outlines the main tasks for tax authorities

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19805 views

Ruslan Kravchenko held a meeting with the heads of regional tax offices to outline new priorities for the service. The main task will be to stop the unjustified blocking of invoices and support responsible business.

The head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko held a meeting with the heads of regional tax authorities. During the meeting, he outlined the main priorities and tasks in the work of the service, including, in particular, the termination of unjustified blocking of invoices, UNN reports.

"I held the first meeting with regional managers, defining the key tasks of the service. The main priority is transparency and support for responsible business.

Fulfillment of the plans with monthly improvements in performance and budget revenues should be the key goal. This is what will determine the performance of each regional manager and the personnel decisions. There are no other criteria and there will be no other criteria.

Another important task is to stop unreasonable classification of business entities as risky and unreasonable blocking of tax invoices," Kravchenko wrote on his Facebook page

He noted that he understands that the system is imperfect, so the tax authorities must work together to fix the situation.

"Special attention should be paid to the commissions that make decisions on unblocking or de-risking. I hear complaints from businesses demanding some kind of kickbacks, interest for unblocking. We have to work together to make sure that businesses understand that the tax service works for businesses that pay taxes in good faith," Kravchenko emphasized.

He also emphasized the importance of dialog with business.

"An open dialog with business is important. Every tax officer should not only explain the reasons for blocking, but also help businesses avoid mistakes. We should not create problems, but help solve them within the law," summarized the head of the State Tax Service.

Recall

Blocking of tax invoices is one of the main problems that Ukrainian entrepreneurs complain about in the field of tax administration. In general, according to the Business Ombudsman Council's statistics, 57% of complaints from business representatives in the third quarter of 2023 concerned tax issues. As noted by Business Ombudsman Roman Vashchuk, the problem for business is not even the level of taxes, but the style of administration. He also added that tax and customs authorities lose 90-94% of their cases in courts, either in the first instance or on appeal to the Supreme Court.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
supreme-court-of-ukraineSupreme Court of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
facebookFacebook

Contact us about advertising