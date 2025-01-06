NBU chief lawyer under investigation, but with millions in income

The situation around Oleksandr Zyma, the chief lawyer of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), is raising more and more questions. A criminal investigation has been opened against him for possible abuse of office, but the investigation has been going on for almost a year with no obvious progress. Meanwhile, Zyma continues to fulfill his duties as director of the National Bank's legal department and receives significant income, UNN reports.

Investigations without progress

Criminal proceedings have been opened against Oleksandr Zyma for possible abuse of office. The case concerns a letter from Oleksandr Zyma to the Deposit Guarantee Fund, in which he recommended on behalf of the National Bank that the DGF withdraw the claims filed by Concord Bank against the NBU before the decision to liquidate the bank.

The Deposit Guarantee Fund followed this recommendation, which, according to Olena Sosedka, co-founder of Concord Bank, deprived shareholders of their constitutional right to a fair trial.

The prosecutor's office transferred the case to the Pechersk Police Department for investigation.

After that, investigators recognized Olena and Yulia Sosedok as victims in Zima's case, which automatically confirmed that the official's actions caused harm. Experts interviewed by UNN indicate that the next step in the investigation of this criminal proceeding should be to interrogate Zyma and serve him with a notice of suspicion.

No suspension - millions in income

Even more outrageous is the fact that Oleksandr Zyma continues to work at the NBU without being removed from office. In December 2024 alone, he earned almost 700 thousand hryvnias. In total, over the last two months of last year, Zyma received about UAH 1.2 million in salary.

This looks particularly cynical against the backdrop of an investigation into his possible abuse of office. Instead of being suspended for the duration of the investigation, Zyma continues to receive huge amounts of money from the budget.

It also raises the question of why the NBU has not taken steps to remove Zyma from his duties. Failure to do so could undermine confidence in Ukraine's banking system and raise doubts about its transparency.

The situation with Zyma is a test of the ability of government agencies to act honestly and transparently. The police should focus on investigating and bringing the case to a logical conclusion.