Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 50857 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 147608 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127494 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135111 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134108 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171246 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110692 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164159 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104457 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113954 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130679 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129452 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 37044 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 98671 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102052 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 147588 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 171237 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164153 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191906 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181126 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129452 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130679 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142909 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134532 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151715 views
NBU chief lawyer under investigation, but with millions in income

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 174923 views

The NBU's chief lawyer is under investigation, but with millions in income.

The situation around Oleksandr Zyma, the chief lawyer of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), is raising more and more questions. A criminal investigation has been opened against him for possible abuse of office, but the investigation has been going on for almost a year with no obvious progress. Meanwhile, Zyma continues to fulfill his duties as director of the National Bank's legal department and receives significant income, UNN reports.

Investigations without progress

Criminal proceedings have been opened against Oleksandr Zyma for possible abuse of office. The case concerns a letter from Oleksandr Zyma to the Deposit Guarantee Fund, in which he recommended on behalf of the National Bank that the DGF withdraw the claims filed by Concord Bank against the NBU before the decision to liquidate the bank.

The Deposit Guarantee Fund followed this recommendation, which, according to Olena Sosedka, co-founder of Concord Bank, deprived shareholders of their constitutional right to a fair trial.

The prosecutor's office transferred the case to the Pechersk Police Department for investigation.

After that, investigators recognized Olena and Yulia Sosedok as victims in Zima's case, which automatically confirmed that the official's actions caused harm. Experts interviewed by UNN indicate that the next step in the investigation of this criminal proceeding should be to interrogate Zyma and serve him with a notice of suspicion.

No suspension - millions in income

Even more outrageous is the fact that Oleksandr Zyma continues to work at the NBU without being removed from office. In December 2024 alone, he earned almost 700 thousand hryvnias. In total, over the last two months of last year, Zyma received about UAH 1.2 million in salary.

This looks particularly cynical against the backdrop of an investigation into his possible abuse of office. Instead of being suspended for the duration of the investigation, Zyma continues to receive huge amounts of money from the budget.

It also raises the question of why the NBU has not taken steps to remove Zyma from his duties. Failure to do so could undermine confidence in Ukraine's banking system and raise doubts about its transparency.

The situation with Zyma is a test of the ability of government agencies to act honestly and transparently. The police should focus on investigating and bringing the case to a logical conclusion.

Lilia Podolyak

national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

