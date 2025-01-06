ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 50304 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 147418 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127380 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135005 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134050 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171136 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110669 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164074 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104453 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113952 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130569 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129331 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 36412 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 98093 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101964 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 147402 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 171127 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164067 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191822 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181044 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129331 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130569 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142877 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134501 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151686 views
"Mommy's Cosmonauts": Will Satellites Help Find ARMA's Seized Assets

"Mommy's Cosmonauts": Will Satellites Help Find ARMA's Seized Assets

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 211447 views

ARMA signed an agreement with the State Space Agency to gain access to satellite imagery of seized assets. Experts doubt the effectiveness of this initiative and consider it a distraction from the agency's real problems.

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency has decided to conquer new horizons - literally. ARMA's head Olena Duma announced the signing of an agreement with the State Space Agency of Ukraine, thanks to which the agency will gain access to remote sensing data. It sounds ambitious, but does it have any practical basis, UNN investigated.

In her post on the Telegram channel Olena Duma promised that thanks to satellite imagery, the agency will be able to see "high-quality images of objects under ARMA's management - both current and retrospective". According to her, this will allow:

  • to track criminal assets around the world from space;
    • to provide managers with the opportunity to remotely inspect objects before participating in tenders;
      • to quickly record the condition and possible destruction of seized property.

        It sounds convincing, but hardly realistic. How exactly will satellite imagery help, for example, to assess the condition of frozen bank accounts or corporate rights? Or maybe it's better to see the condition of seized wagons from space.

        The Accounting Chamber's audit revealed significant shortcomings in ARMA's work, including incomplete data in the Unified Register of Seized Assets and imperfections in the existing mechanisms for selecting managers and appraisers of property. But instead of real reforms, ARMA is focusing on high-profile initiatives. Instead of solving urgent problems - for example, establishing cooperation with law enforcement agencies or improving the procedures for tenders for managers, the agency is betting on space.

        The natural question arises: is this another attempt by ARMA to attract attention to itself, distracting the public from the real failures in the agency's work? Olena Duma has already tried to create the illusion of innovative activity more than once.

        The head of ARMA's statements about "tracking assets anywhere in the world" sound more like a plot for a science fiction series than a real action plan. And although cooperation with the State Space Agency looks impressive, it is most likely not going to solve any of the urgent problems facing ARMA.

        Despite the loud statements about the "space breakthrough", the main question remains open: will this initiative become a real tool in the agency's work, or will it remain another attempt to create the illusion of success?

        Lilia Podolyak

