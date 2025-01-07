German couple confesses to murdering two Ukrainian women to kidnap a child - media

The trial of a couple accused of murdering two Ukrainian women to steal a child has begun in Germany. The man and woman confessed to the crime and "expressed remorse". This is reported by Spiegel, UNN writes.

Details

It is reported that the Mannheim District Court in Germany has begun the trial of a couple who allegedly killed a Ukrainian woman and her mother to steal the younger woman's child. The prosecutor's office filed murder charges. Both defendants confessed to the crimes in statements read by their lawyers, and both expressed remorse for what happened in their statements.

"I regret everything I did," the man said.

"I made a big mistake," the woman said. "My children don't have a mother anymore either."

According to the prosecutor's office, the couple had four children, one of whom was a joint child.

According to the investigation, the 45-year-old woman and her 43-year-old husband, who allegedly killed the 27-year-old Ukrainian woman, sought to pass off the kidnapped child as their own, as they had long dreamed of having a daughter. They allegedly planned the crime in advance and sought contacts with Ukrainian refugees in Telegram groups to gain access to potential victims.

Murder of a Ukrainian woman in Germany: police find her mother's body in a lake

In this way, the woman met an expectant mother who was looking for an interpreter for childbirth. Subsequently, in March 2023, the victims' family-the young mother, her mother, and her newborn daughter-lived in a refugee center in the Rhine Neckar district. It was there, according to the indictment, that the double murder with the intent to abduct the child took place.

Context

The suspects in the case are a 43-year-old Russian woman and a 44-year-old German man. According to the investigation, they killed the girl's mother and grandmother to take the child for themselves. The criminals lured the refugees by promising to help them with paperwork in Germany.