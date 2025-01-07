ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

German couple confesses to murdering two Ukrainian women to kidnap a child - media

German couple confesses to murdering two Ukrainian women to kidnap a child - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

The trial of a Russian woman and a German man who confessed to the murder of a Ukrainian woman and her mother has begun in a Mannheim court. The couple planned to kidnap the victim's newborn child to pass it off as their own.

The trial of a couple accused of murdering two Ukrainian women to steal a child has begun in Germany. The man and woman confessed to the crime and "expressed remorse". This is reported by Spiegel, UNN writes.

Details

It is reported that the Mannheim District Court in Germany has begun the trial of a couple who allegedly killed a Ukrainian woman and her mother to steal the younger woman's child. The prosecutor's office filed murder charges. Both defendants confessed to the crimes in statements read by their lawyers, and both expressed remorse for what happened in their statements.

"I regret everything I did," the man said. 

 "I made a big mistake," the woman said. "My children don't have a mother anymore either." 

According to the prosecutor's office, the couple had four children, one of whom was a joint child.

According to the investigation, the 45-year-old woman and her 43-year-old husband, who allegedly killed the 27-year-old Ukrainian woman, sought to pass off the kidnapped child as their own, as they had long dreamed of having a daughter. They allegedly planned the crime in advance and sought contacts with Ukrainian refugees in Telegram groups to gain access to potential victims.

In this way, the woman met an expectant mother who was looking for an interpreter for childbirth. Subsequently, in March 2023, the victims' family-the young mother, her mother, and her newborn daughter-lived in a refugee center in the Rhine Neckar district. It was there, according to the indictment, that the double murder with the intent to abduct the child took place.

Context

The suspects in the case are a 43-year-old Russian woman and a 44-year-old German man. According to the investigation, they killed the girl's mother and grandmother to take the child for themselves. The criminals lured the refugees by promising to help them with paperwork in Germany.  

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the WorldOur people abroad
telegramTelegram
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine

