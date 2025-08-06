Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramas

The first part of the second season of the popular series "Wednesday" — a story about the dark and eccentric girl from the Addams family — has been released on Netflix. The new episodes promise more mysticism, tense relationships, and family secrets.

This was reported by Variety, writes UNN.

Details

The second season of "Wednesday," created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar with the participation of Tim Burton, continues the story of the main character — a gloomy schoolgirl with psychic abilities played by Jenna Ortega.

After a summer spent investigating and honing her visions, Wednesday returns to Nevermore Academy, but the school is no longer the same.

The new school year brings surprises: her younger brother Pugsley enrolls, a new principal appears, and her fame after past events attracts excessive attention. Wednesday faces strange visions about her friend Enid, conflicts with her mother Morticia, and new mysteries related to the history of the Addams family.

The first four episodes of the season combine an atmosphere of dark humor, Burton's signature aesthetic, and teenage drama. Critics note that the series has become more plot-driven, and the Addams family's screen time has increased.

The finale of the first part leaves viewers anticipating the second half of the season, which will be released later.

Recall

The creators of "Wednesday" released a new teaser for the second season, featuring Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) and Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan), who is being held in a psychiatric hospital.