There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with

The period from August 6 to September 21, when Mars will be in the sign of Libra, creates unique astrological conditions for establishing a truce. August 15, when a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is planned in Alaska, is an excellent date from an astrological point of view. Astrologer Vlad Ross told UNN about this in a comment.

Now there will be a wonderful arrangement, precisely on August 15. Mars in the zodiac sign of Libra. Mercury is the planet of war... Mercury - negotiations in the sign of Leo, and there will be the most wonderful exact sextile between them. That is, the opportunity to quickly resolve something, to agree. Moreover, a very interesting situation is that Mars entered the sign of peace and peaceful negotiations, into the sign of Libra precisely on August 6, when a truce practically began to "smell", and will remain until the solar eclipse on September 21 - said Ross.

He added that on August 15, Mars re-enters the warlike sign of Scorpio, so there is a lag until September 21 to end this war or establish a truce.

Therefore, in the coming months, from August 6 to September 21, there is every chance to finally get on the track of a truce. So, yes, a wonderful day, especially from the point of view of the stars. Brilliant arrangement of the stars. Everything can be resolved very quickly - added Ross.

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced that he would meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin presented the administration of President Donald Trump with a ceasefire proposal in Ukraine, which provides for significant territorial concessions from Ukraine. This refers to the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after the announcement of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin in Alaska, stated that "we are ready, together with President Trump, together with all partners, to work for a real and, most importantly, lasting peace," and "the answer to the Ukrainian territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine," "Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupier," while also indicating that "Ukraine is ready for real solutions that can bring peace."

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff "misunderstood" Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.