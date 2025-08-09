$41.460.00
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
01:49 PM • 16664 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 36793 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 185174 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 105488 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 256972 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 243756 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 102743 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 145819 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 78046 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5226 views

Astrologer Vlad Ross stated that the period from August 6 to September 21 is favorable for a truce due to Mars's position in the sign of Libra. The meeting between Trump and Putin on August 15 in Alaska is considered an ideal date for agreements.

There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with

The period from August 6 to September 21, when Mars will be in the sign of Libra, creates unique astrological conditions for establishing a truce. August 15, when a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is planned in Alaska, is an excellent date from an astrological point of view. Astrologer Vlad Ross told UNN about this in a comment. 

Now there will be a wonderful arrangement, precisely on August 15. Mars in the zodiac sign of Libra. Mercury is the planet of war... Mercury - negotiations in the sign of Leo, and there will be the most wonderful exact sextile between them. That is, the opportunity to quickly resolve something, to agree. Moreover, a very interesting situation is that Mars entered the sign of peace and peaceful negotiations, into the sign of Libra precisely on August 6, when a truce practically began to "smell", and will remain until the solar eclipse on September 21 

- said Ross. 

He added that on August 15, Mars re-enters the warlike sign of Scorpio, so there is a lag until September 21 to end this war or establish a truce. 

Therefore, in the coming months, from August 6 to September 21, there is every chance to finally get on the track of a truce. So, yes, a wonderful day, especially from the point of view of the stars. Brilliant arrangement of the stars. Everything can be resolved very quickly 

- added Ross. 

Recall 

US President Donald Trump announced that he would meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin presented the administration of President Donald Trump with a ceasefire proposal in Ukraine, which provides for significant territorial concessions from Ukraine. This refers to the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after the announcement of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin in Alaska, stated that "we are ready, together with President Trump, together with all partners, to work for a real and, most importantly, lasting peace," and "the answer to the Ukrainian territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine," "Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupier," while also indicating that "Ukraine is ready for real solutions that can bring peace."

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff "misunderstood" Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Alaska
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine