A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17 11 August 2025

This week will be busy and contrasting — it will combine periods of slowdown with waves of great luck, as well as deep, rare processes that affect the entire world. What awaits us in the period from August 11 to 17 - professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko told UNN readers specifically.

Mercury turns direct

As Bazylenko noted, the week will begin with an important moment — Mercury completes its retrograde motion.

"On August 11, it will be in a stationary position, which can bring a feeling of a certain stop, distraction, or even laziness, especially in the first half of the day, when the Moon will be "out of course." This is a time for rest or very careful work.

After that, Mercury will gradually gain speed, and from the second half of the week, we will feel relief in business, communications, trips, and business negotiations," the astrologer noted.

The main aspect of the year continues — the conjunction of Saturn and Neptune

The action of one of the rarest and most powerful astrological conjunctions continues — Saturn in conjunction with Neptune in the sign of Aries. This aspect affects the entire world, changing natural, social, and psychological processes.

Saturn is associated with earth, subsoil, soil, and earthquakes.

Neptune — with water, oceans, humidity, poisons, and infections.

Their union creates a period when we see a violation of the natural balance between land and water: frequent floods, increased seismic activity, dangerous changes in ecology.

But now special attention should be paid to the other side of this aspect:

Neptune in conjunction with Saturn can be associated with the topic of epidemics.

This can be both the appearance of new viruses or bacterial infections, and artificially created diseases or poisoning, especially through water.

Therefore, at this time, as the astrologer noted, it is important to monitor the quality of water, nutrition, and one's own immunity.

Up to half of water-related deaths in Ukraine due to alcohol: doctors name risks and give advice

At the same time, Neptune also has a bright side — it is associated with pharmaceuticals and medicine. It is now that new treatment methods and unique medicines for serious diseases may appear.

Venus and Jupiter in Cancer — days of happiness and harmony

On August 12 and 13, one of the most beautiful conjunctions of the year awaits us — the conjunction of Venus (the planet of love and harmony) and Jupiter (the planet of great happiness and opportunities) in the sign of Cancer.

This is a time when family and ancestral values, love and care, harmony in relationships are strengthened. An ideal period for marriage proposals, weddings, creating a family - said the astrologer.

In finance, these days are favorable for large deals, investments, real estate purchases, and starting construction.

This is a great time for family celebrations, warm gatherings, and even conducting spiritual or symbolic rituals for love and well-being.

How to keep yourself safe during a road trip on vacation: Ukrainians were given advice

Many harmonious aspects

This week, many favorable connections between planets will form in the sky, opening up space for resolving conflicts, restoring relationships, and solving even complex issues.

Conclusion of the week

"This week can be called a balance of challenges and blessings.

On the one hand, the difficult and rare aspect of Saturn with Neptune continues, which requires attention to safety, health, and psychological state.

On the other hand, harmonious planetary conjunctions and the conjunction of Venus with Jupiter give us bright, warm, and generous moments that can change life for the better.

Take care of yourself, your loved ones, and don't miss the chance to make this time a starting point for something good and important," Bazylenko urged.

Aries

The energy of the week opens up space for learning, travel, and new ideas. Invitations to events or acquaintances with people from other cities or countries are possible.

Advice: Go beyond the usual — something interesting will begin there.

Taurus

The week highlights career and status. New goals or proposals may appear that require determination.

Advice: Remember that your authority grows not from words, but from actions.

There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with

Gemini

Friends and collective affairs come to the fore. Joint projects can bring not only results, but also joy from interaction.

Advice: Openness to others now is the key to future success.

Cancer

A week for silence and rethinking. It is good to finish what has outlived its usefulness and prepare the ground for a new start. Signs from life in dreams or intuitive feelings are possible.

Advice: Listen to your inner voice — it is louder than external noise now.

Leo

You are in the center of events, and the world seems to revolve around you. There is a chance to express yourself, start a new business, or boldly declare your goals.

Advice: Remember the balance — brightness should be combined with wisdom.

Virgo

The energy of the week promotes financial matters and confidence in one's own abilities. New sources of income or profitable purchases for the home are possible.

Advice: Use this time to strengthen stability — both material and internal.

Libra

The week is full of communication, news, and trips. Contacts that were on pause will be restored, and valuable information can be obtained.

Advice: Listen carefully — important clues can be in ordinary conversations.

Scorpio

Time to focus on home and family matters. Changes in everyday life, repairs, moves, or family gatherings are possible. This is a period when you should strengthen your own rear.

Advice: Stability at home now is the key to peace in everything else.

Sagittarius

The Sun illuminates the sphere of creativity, love, and children. This is a time for inspiration, romance, discovering yourself in a new hobby or project. Pleasant surprises from loved ones are possible.

Advice: Allow yourself to play and create, even if the world around is serious.

Capricorn

The week is active in work and health care. It is good to start new habits or complete accumulated tasks.

Advice: Take care of your body and the space around you — this will affect both your mood and success.

Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekend

Aquarius

Partnerships come to the fore. Both pleasant rapprochements and the resolution of old misunderstandings are possible.

Advice: Don't be afraid of honest conversations — they will bring relief and a new level of reciprocity.

Pisces

The week is associated with finances, shared resources, and the emotional depth of relationships. This is a time when you can solve complex issues or find support from important people.

Advice: Look at the essence — frankness is more valuable than formalities now.