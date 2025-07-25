$41.770.01
Publications
Exclusives
Up to half of water-related deaths in Ukraine due to alcohol: doctors name risks and give advice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 968 views

World Drowning Prevention Day reminds of the dangers of water, especially when combined with alcohol. In Ukraine in 2024, about 900 people drowned, with half of these cases linked to alcohol consumption.

Up to half of water-related deaths in Ukraine due to alcohol: doctors name risks and give advice

Ukraine is among the leaders in mortality on water bodies; up to half of the 900 people who died in the water last year drowned due to alcohol, the Ministry of Health's Public Health Center reported on Friday, discussing the risks and giving a number of tips, writes UNN.

Details

Every year on July 25, the global community celebrates World Drowning Prevention Day - a day designed to remind people of simple safety rules that save lives.

According to WHO data, in 2021, there were over 856,000 drowning incidents worldwide, of which over 274,000 were fatal.

"Ukraine, unfortunately, is among the countries with the highest proportion of fatal cases on water. In 2024 alone, about 900 people drowned in our country. According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, up to half of these cases are related to alcohol consumption," the PHC reported.

Alcohol consumption, the PHC emphasized, significantly increases the physiological and behavioral risks of death while in a body of water, even if you think you are sober.

Physiological risks

Impaired coordination and slowed reaction: alcohol depresses the nervous system. A person reacts more slowly to changes in the water - waves, currents, obstacles, or a sudden change in depth.

Risk of loss of consciousness: alcohol lowers blood pressure, which can cause dizziness or even loss of consciousness. If this happens in the water, there is very little chance of rescue.

Hypothermia: under the influence of alcohol, a person's sensation of cold decreases. As a result, prolonged exposure to water can lead to hypothermia, even if the water seems comfortable.

Heart overload: alcohol dilates blood vessels, while cold water sharply constricts them. This sudden load can cause arrhythmia or cardiac arrest.

Behavioral risks

Overestimation of one's own strength: in a state of intoxication, it seems that "everything is possible": to swim far and dive deep. This often ends in tragedy.

Impulsivity: alcohol reduces critical thinking. A person can jump into the water in an unfamiliar place, where it is shallow or there are stones, and get seriously injured.

How to provide first aid for drowning

First of all, the PHC emphasized, protect your own life. "If you have consumed alcohol or are a poor swimmer, do not try to swim to the victim so as not to drown yourself - call someone for help," the Center noted.

If the person pulled out of the water does not respond to you, the PHC recommends calling emergency medical services at 103 or 112 and gave a number of tips.

Pictured - information from the Public Health Center

The PHC also advises remembering three tips:

  • do not enter the water after consuming alcohol;
    • explain the risks to children and teenagers;
      • do not leave unattended those who may be intoxicated.

        "Drinking alcohol and swimming is always a bad idea," the PHC emphasized.

        487 people died on the water this year, every eleventh victim is a child22.07.25, 11:36 • 2854 views

        Julia Shramko

        Julia Shramko

        SocietyHealthLife hack
        World Health Organization
        Ukraine
