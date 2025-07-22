$41.820.07
487 people died on the water this year, every eleventh victim is a child

Kyiv • UNN

 534 views

Since the beginning of the year, 487 people have died on water bodies in Ukraine, including 44 children. The State Emergency Service conducted large-scale exercises on the Southern Bug River, calling for safe recreation on the water.

487 people died on the water this year, every eleventh victim is a child

Since the beginning of the year, 487 people, including 44 children, have died in water incidents in Ukraine, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Since the beginning of the year, 487 people, including 44 children, have died in water bodies in Ukraine. The statistics are striking.

- reported the State Emergency Service.

To be prepared for any emergencies, rescuers conducted large-scale exercises on the Southern Bug River.

"Rescuers once again urge: recreation on the water should be not only pleasant, but also safe. Do not neglect the rules - it can save lives," emphasized the State Emergency Service.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Society Crimes and emergencies
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
