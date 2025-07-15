Child drowned in hydropark in Kharkiv

An 8-year-old boy drowned in Kharkiv's hydropark. Since the beginning of the year, 40 children have already died in water. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Tuesday, writes UNN.

An 8-year-old boy drowned in Kharkiv: the tragedy occurred the day before in Zhuravlivsky Hydropark - reported the State Emergency Service.

The child, as indicated, disappeared while swimming. SES divers immediately set out to search. "The boy's body was found this morning and brought to the surface," the report says.

The statistics of deaths on water are disappointing, the State Emergency Service emphasized.

"Over the past day, 8 people died in Ukraine, including one child who drowned in a local pond in the city of Obukhiv, Kyiv region. Fatal cases were also recorded in Sumy, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Cherkasy, Khmelnytsky and Vinnytsia regions," the State Emergency Service noted.

In Poltava region, as indicated, one person was rescued.

"Since the beginning of the year, 40 children have already died in Ukrainian reservoirs," the State Emergency Service reported.

In Chernihiv, a 17-year-old girl drowned in the Desna River