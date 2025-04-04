$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15343 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27873 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64438 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213290 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122348 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391585 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310447 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213678 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244188 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255079 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

From Monday, another 40 speed cameras will be launched in various regions of Ukraine: where exactly

From March 24, 40 speed cameras will be launched in Ukraine, 36 of which will be installed in new locations and 4 will resume operation. The cameras will appear in various regions.

Society • March 23, 02:51 PM • 107627 views

Night attack by the Russian Federation affected three districts in the Kyiv region: the consequences were shown

Air defense forces shot down enemy drones over the Kyiv region. Damage to private homes and grass fires have been recorded in the Bucha, Obukhiv, and Fastiv districts.

War • March 10, 06:56 AM • 28748 views

In Kyiv region alarm lasted almost 9 hours due to Russian attack: what is known about the consequences

The air defense repelled a drone attack on Kyiv region, which lasted almost 9 hours. As a result of debris falling, a cargo truck was damaged and grass caught fire in two areas.

War • March 7, 07:45 AM • 21047 views

Are rapists being mobilized? The Ministry of Defense will inspect the Obukhiv Military Training Center amid another scandal

The Main Inspectorate of the Ministry of Defense will conduct an inspection of the Obukhiv Military Training Center due to the scandal with the mobilization of rape suspects. If any signs of a crime are found, the materials will be transferred to the State Bureau of Investigation.

Crimes and emergencies • October 23, 03:27 PM • 17986 views

Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: the suspects decided to mobilize, the Ministry of Defense assures that they were refused

Two 18-year-old rape suspects were denied mobilization to the Armed Forces. The Ministry of Defense will conduct an inspection of the Obukhiv military recruitment center, which accepted their requests for voluntary mobilization.

Society • October 23, 02:57 PM • 20653 views

“National Cashback: 110 companies and 1442 stores in Kyiv region have already joined the initiative

The head of the Kyiv RMA reported that 110 companies and 1442 stores participated in the National Cashback program. The government's initiative is aimed at supporting the national economy and local businesses in times of war.

Economy • October 17, 12:41 PM • 15842 views

“Dialogue between government and business” platform launches in Kyiv region: who can join

A platform for communication between government and business is being launched in Kyiv region. The goal is to promptly solve the problems of entrepreneurs and improve the economic climate of the region.

Economy • October 15, 04:49 PM • 29414 views

Cabinet of Ministers approves terms of sale of Aeroc to Russian oligarch Molchanov

The government has approved the terms of the sale of Aeroc, a company owned by Russian oligarch Molchanov, for UAH 965 million. The proceeds from the sale will go to the state budget to eliminate the consequences of armed aggression.

Economy • October 15, 10:44 AM • 13132 views

Ukrainians evacuated from Lebanon, who were taken out after the escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, arrive in Kyiv

179 people, including 134 Ukrainians, were evacuated from Lebanon to Ukraine via Poland. The evacuation was organized by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine due to the dangerous situation in Lebanon.

Society • October 2, 01:50 PM • 16038 views

Third batch: ten communities in Kyiv region receive school buses

Ten communities in Kyiv Oblast have received new school buses. A total of 30 buses have been delivered since the beginning of August, and the fleet is expected to be replenished with 55 units by the end of the year.

Society • September 24, 05:18 PM • 17284 views

Detainee detained for shooting with assault rifle in a store in Kyiv region is served suspicion notice

The man detained for shooting with an assault rifle in a store in Obukhiv district was served a notice of suspicion. The man injured two people and faces up to 7 years in prison for hooliganism with weapons.

Crimes and emergencies • September 24, 09:29 AM • 12308 views

Man opens fire with assault rifle in a store in Kyiv region: two people wounded

A man opened fire in a store in Obukhiv district, wounding the shop assistant and the owner. The 36-year-old attacker was detained and faces up to 7 years in prison for hooliganism with weapons.

Society • September 22, 03:13 PM • 20981 views

Peat bogs, grass flooring, and forest litter are burning in four districts of Kyiv region: Kravchenko on the causes of air pollution

Fires of peat bogs, grass flooring, and forest litter have been reported in four districts of Kyiv Oblast. As a result, the air quality has deteriorated, with exceedances of permissible concentrations of chemical and biological substances being recorded.

Society • September 20, 10:40 AM • 11438 views

Six months of the Made in Ukraine project: results for Kyiv region

In the six months of the “Made in Ukraine” project, significant results have been achieved in Kyiv region. A business support office has been opened, grants for veterans have been approved, microgrants have been issued, and industrial parks are developing.

Economy • July 26, 10:21 AM • 18889 views

Kyiv region eliminates the consequences of bad weather: electricity is restored to more than 52 thousand families

After severe weather on July 17, 54 power lines and 1,446 transformer substations were restored in Kyiv region. As of the morning of July 18, 52,493 households have been restored to electricity supply, and the work is ongoing.

Society • July 18, 08:39 AM • 13742 views

Rescuers pump out water from flooded houses in Kyiv region after heavy rains

Rescuers in Kyiv region are pumping out water from flooded private homes caused by heavy rains over the past few days.

Society • June 17, 02:49 AM • 61881 views

In the Kiev region, emergency blackouts are recorded due to bad weather

Due to thunderstorms in the Kiev region, emergency power outages occurred, which affected 254 transformer substations and 15 high-voltage overhead power lines.

Society • June 11, 07:26 AM • 20953 views

In Kiev region, due to bad weather, more than 8.3 thousand families were left without electricity

In the Kiev region, due to bad weather, more than 8. 3 thousand families were left without electricity, while most blackouts were recorded in Buchansky, Obukhov and Vyshgorod districts.

Society • June 2, 06:08 PM • 37875 views

russian Shahids fly to Kyiv from Obukhov

The Ukrainian Air Force informs about russian Shakhtys flying from Obukhiv towards Kyiv.

War • April 23, 12:19 AM • 26839 views

Bad weather in Kyiv region: power outages and damaged roofs in 5 districts

Bad weather in the Kyiv region caused power outages and roof damage in 5 districts, 42 power lines were disconnected, and damage to buildings, trees, and infrastructure was reported.

Society • April 2, 06:22 PM • 65700 views

Lawyer killed a woman and threw a suitcase with her dismembered body into a pond: 15 years in prison for lawyer

The lawyer was sentenced to 15 years in prison for murdering a woman and throwing a suitcase with her dismembered body into a pond.

Crimes and emergencies • March 21, 02:20 PM • 21545 views

Private house explodes in Kyiv region: woman injured

On Monday, March 4, an explosion occurred in a residential building in the village of Trypillia in Kyiv region. A woman was injured in the incident.

Society • March 4, 01:09 PM • 21780 views

Ukrainian military detects russian drones over Chernihiv and Kyiv regions

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that it had spotted enemy drones over Chernihiv and Kyiv regions.

War • February 23, 08:34 PM • 111474 views

Ukrainian Air Force spots Shahed drones in two regions of Ukraine

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Iranian-made Shahed drones were spotted over parts of Kirovohrad and Kyiv regions.

War • February 23, 08:08 PM • 48762 views