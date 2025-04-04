From March 24, 40 speed cameras will be launched in Ukraine, 36 of which will be installed in new locations and 4 will resume operation. The cameras will appear in various regions.
Air defense forces shot down enemy drones over the Kyiv region. Damage to private homes and grass fires have been recorded in the Bucha, Obukhiv, and Fastiv districts.
The air defense repelled a drone attack on Kyiv region, which lasted almost 9 hours. As a result of debris falling, a cargo truck was damaged and grass caught fire in two areas.
The Main Inspectorate of the Ministry of Defense will conduct an inspection of the Obukhiv Military Training Center due to the scandal with the mobilization of rape suspects. If any signs of a crime are found, the materials will be transferred to the State Bureau of Investigation.
Two 18-year-old rape suspects were denied mobilization to the Armed Forces. The Ministry of Defense will conduct an inspection of the Obukhiv military recruitment center, which accepted their requests for voluntary mobilization.
The head of the Kyiv RMA reported that 110 companies and 1442 stores participated in the National Cashback program. The government's initiative is aimed at supporting the national economy and local businesses in times of war.
A platform for communication between government and business is being launched in Kyiv region. The goal is to promptly solve the problems of entrepreneurs and improve the economic climate of the region.
The government has approved the terms of the sale of Aeroc, a company owned by Russian oligarch Molchanov, for UAH 965 million. The proceeds from the sale will go to the state budget to eliminate the consequences of armed aggression.
179 people, including 134 Ukrainians, were evacuated from Lebanon to Ukraine via Poland. The evacuation was organized by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine due to the dangerous situation in Lebanon.
Ten communities in Kyiv Oblast have received new school buses. A total of 30 buses have been delivered since the beginning of August, and the fleet is expected to be replenished with 55 units by the end of the year.
The man detained for shooting with an assault rifle in a store in Obukhiv district was served a notice of suspicion. The man injured two people and faces up to 7 years in prison for hooliganism with weapons.
A man opened fire in a store in Obukhiv district, wounding the shop assistant and the owner. The 36-year-old attacker was detained and faces up to 7 years in prison for hooliganism with weapons.
Fires of peat bogs, grass flooring, and forest litter have been reported in four districts of Kyiv Oblast. As a result, the air quality has deteriorated, with exceedances of permissible concentrations of chemical and biological substances being recorded.
In the six months of the “Made in Ukraine” project, significant results have been achieved in Kyiv region. A business support office has been opened, grants for veterans have been approved, microgrants have been issued, and industrial parks are developing.
After severe weather on July 17, 54 power lines and 1,446 transformer substations were restored in Kyiv region. As of the morning of July 18, 52,493 households have been restored to electricity supply, and the work is ongoing.
Rescuers in Kyiv region are pumping out water from flooded private homes caused by heavy rains over the past few days.
Due to thunderstorms in the Kiev region, emergency power outages occurred, which affected 254 transformer substations and 15 high-voltage overhead power lines.
In the Kiev region, due to bad weather, more than 8. 3 thousand families were left without electricity, while most blackouts were recorded in Buchansky, Obukhov and Vyshgorod districts.
The Ukrainian Air Force informs about russian Shakhtys flying from Obukhiv towards Kyiv.
Bad weather in the Kyiv region caused power outages and roof damage in 5 districts, 42 power lines were disconnected, and damage to buildings, trees, and infrastructure was reported.
The lawyer was sentenced to 15 years in prison for murdering a woman and throwing a suitcase with her dismembered body into a pond.
On Monday, March 4, an explosion occurred in a residential building in the village of Trypillia in Kyiv region. A woman was injured in the incident.
The Ukrainian Air Force reported that it had spotted enemy drones over Chernihiv and Kyiv regions.
The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Iranian-made Shahed drones were spotted over parts of Kirovohrad and Kyiv regions.