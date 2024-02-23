Ukrainian military detects russian drones over Chernihiv and Kyiv regions
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Air Force reported that it had spotted enemy drones over Chernihiv and Kyiv regions.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports the detection of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in the direction of Desna in Chernihiv region. According to the military, an enemy drone was also detected in the Obukhiv district of Kyiv region, its course is directed to the northwest. Reported by UNN.
