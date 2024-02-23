Ukrainian Air Force spots Shahed drones in two regions of Ukraine

Hostile Shahed UAVs were spotted in some regions of Ukraine.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informs about the detection of a Shahed unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in the Kirovohrad region, approaching the city of Kropyvnytskyi.

According to the information, the UAV was also spotted in Myronivskyi district of Kyiv region, moving northwest (heading towards Obukhiv).

Additionally, another UAV was spotted in Brovary district of Kyiv region, characterized by a constant change of course.

Downing of the Russian A-50: Intelligence reports details and shows the route of the last flight