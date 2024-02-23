$41.340.03
Downing of the Russian A-50: Intelligence reports details and shows the route of the last flight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36617 views

Ukrainian intelligence reported that a modernized Russian A-50U airborne early warning and control aircraft was shot down near Yeysk, dealing another serious blow to Russia's military potential.

Downing of the Russian A-50: Intelligence reports details and shows the route of the last flight

The destroyed A-50U is a new modernized Russian version of the aircraft. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate and disclosed some more details about the destroyed Russian aircraft, UNN reports.

"As a result of a joint operation by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Air Force of Ukraine, another valuable Russian A-50U aircraft was shot down over the Sea of Azov. The destroyed A-50U is a new modernized Russian version of the aircraft," the statement said.

According to intelligence, it is "an air command post used by the aggressor state for long-range radar detection, control and guidance for strikes on Ukraine with missiles from strategic aviation.

The downing of the A-50U is another serious blow to the  potential and capabilities of terrorist Moscow, the DIU added.

In addition, according to intelligence reports, a sharp drop in the speed and altitude of the downed A-50U aircraft was recorded near the town of Yeysk.

The cost of such a vessel, of which the aggressor state has only a few left, is $350 million.

Recall

The Russian military statedthat an A-50 military aircraft was shot down over the Sea of Azov. The occupiers claim that the plane was shot down by "friendly fire", Russian air defense.

Later , the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk confirmed the information about the destruction of the Russian A-50.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Mykola Oleshchuk
Ukraine
