Mykola Oleshchuk

Overnight, 14 out of 20 Shahed attack drones launched by Russian troops were destroyed in the skies over Ukraine, the enemy attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region with missiles, three enemy X-59/X-69 missiles and three attack drones did not reach their targets.