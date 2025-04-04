Russian occupants launched 11 Shahed attack UAVs in Ukraine. All the drones were shot down by air defense forces in different regions of the country, including Mykolaiv, Kyiv and Kharkiv.
Ukrainian aviation has conducted a precision strike on a bridge in the kursk region. Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said that this significantly affects the course of hostilities, depriving the enemy of logistical capabilities.
The Ukrainian military repelled a massive russian attack, destroying 13 of 16 air targets. Among the targets downed were 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed attack UAVs.
The commander of the Ukrainian Air Force reported active combat operations in the Kursk sector. Ukrainian pilots are conducting precision strikes on enemy targets, including strongholds, equipment and logistics centers.
At night, 5 drones launched by Russia were shot down over Ukraine. The enemy also attacked with 3 Iskander-M ballistic missiles. Mobile firing groups and electronic warfare assets were involved in the air battle.
During the night, Ukrainian defense forces shot down all 29 Shahed attack drones launched by Russia. There was also a hostile attack of 3 guided air-to-surface missiles X-59 launched from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.
The Ukrainian Air Force destroyed 17 of the 23 Shahed drones launched by Russia at night. The attack also included two X-59/69 missiles, and targeted several regions of Ukraine.
On the night of August 13, 2024, Russia attacked Ukraine with 2 ballistic missiles and 38 drones. Ukrainian air defense forces successfully destroyed 30 drones in different regions of the country.
Mykola Oleshchuk said that KN-23 ballistic missiles from the DPRK rarely reach their targets, but pose a serious threat to the population. At night, Russia attacked Ukraine with 57 drones and 4 ballistic missiles.
On the night of August 11, Russia attacked Ukraine with 57 Shahed drones and 4 ballistic missiles. Defense forces shot down 53 UAVs in different regions. The Air Force commander warned of the threat of North Korean missiles.
At night, Russian troops launched 30 Shahed attack drones from Russian territory. Ukrainian air defense forces shot down all drones over 7 regions of Ukraine.
Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 4 out of 6 missiles and 15 out of 16 drones launched by Russia at night. The attacks targeted Kyiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Khmelnytskyi regions.
Over the 2. 5 years of war, the Ukrainian Air Force destroyed more than 8,000 enemy air targets. Ukrainian pilots have flown over 20,000 combat missions, most of them involving the combat use of air defense systems.
Ukrainian forces shoot down 24 Shahed-131/136 UAVs during a large-scale air attack.
At night, 7 Russian Shahed drones were shot down over Ukraine. The enemy also attacked with Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region and Crimea. Drones were destroyed in Kyiv, Poltava, Kherson and Dnipro regions.
Commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Mykola Oleshchuk released a video of combat operations against enemy “shaheds” in the southern direction on the night of July 31. Air defense forces shot down all 89 enemy attacking UAVs over Ukraine.
Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk showed a video of a Shahed being shot down in the east on the morning of July 31.
On the night of July 31, air defense forces shot down all 89 enemy attacking UAVs over Ukraine. An X-59 guided missile fired at Mykolaiv region was also destroyed.
On the night of July 29, 2024, Ukraine repelled a terrorist attack. The defenders destroyed one X-59/X-69 guided missile and 9 Shahed-131/136 drones over three regions.
During a night attack on July 28, 2024, Ukrainian defenders destroyed an X-59 guided missile and 7 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs. Almost all air targets were shot down over Odesa region.
Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed an X-59/69 missile and 4 'Shahideen' on the night of July 27. During the day, another 8 air targets were shot down, including Forpost and Lancets in the south and northeast.
The Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk announced the successful repulsion of an air attack on the night of July 26, 2024.
On the night of July 23, 2024, air defense systems shot down 7 Shahed attack UAVs during an attack on Sumy region. The enemy also used an X-69 guided missile, which did not reach its target due to the counteraction of Ukrainian forces.
Ukraine's air defense forces repelled a large-scale night attack, destroying 35 of 39 Russian Shahed drones. They also intercepted ballistic and airborne missiles in more than 10 regions of the country.
The Ukrainian Air Force repelled a large-scale night attack by Russian troops. All 16 launched kamikaze drones and two of three guided missiles in different regions of the country were shot down.
During nighttime attacks in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, air defense forces shot down four enemy drones, and one drone left Ukrainian airspace in the direction of Belarus.
Overnight, 14 out of 20 Shahed attack drones launched by Russian troops were destroyed in the skies over Ukraine, the enemy attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region with missiles, three enemy X-59/X-69 missiles and three attack drones did not reach their targets.
Russia fired 38 missiles at Ukraine worth $200-250 million, and Ukrainian air defense shot down 30 missiles worth $160-200 million.
Ukraine's air defense forces shoot down 30 Russian ground-based missiles during a massive attack on the country.
Ukrainian air defense forces shot down three Russian cruise missiles in Zhytomyr and Cherkasy regions overnight.