Mykola Oleshchuk

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14443 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 25760 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63152 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 211270 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121192 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 389915 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309317 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213499 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244089 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255024 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
55%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21609 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43681 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129661 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13502 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12635 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129793 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 211270 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 389915 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253363 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309317 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2108 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12706 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43786 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71743 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56885 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Persons

Mykola Oleshchuk

News by theme

Ukraine shoots down 11 Russian Shahed drones

Russian occupants launched 11 Shahed attack UAVs in Ukraine. All the drones were shot down by air defense forces in different regions of the country, including Mykolaiv, Kyiv and Kharkiv.

War • August 19, 04:30 AM • 45810 views

The Air Force showed a video of an air strike on the second bridge over the Sejm in the kursk region.

Ukrainian aviation has conducted a precision strike on a bridge in the kursk region. Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said that this significantly affects the course of hostilities, depriving the enemy of logistical capabilities.

War • August 18, 07:38 AM • 34441 views

8 Shaheds and 5 missiles were shot down in the sky over Ukraine

The Ukrainian military repelled a massive russian attack, destroying 13 of 16 air targets. Among the targets downed were 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed attack UAVs.

War • August 18, 06:37 AM • 68233 views

Aviation is working on the Kursk direction: Oleshchuk shows air strike on bridge in Kursk region

The commander of the Ukrainian Air Force reported active combat operations in the Kursk sector. Ukrainian pilots are conducting precision strikes on enemy targets, including strongholds, equipment and logistics centers.

War • August 16, 06:23 PM • 101317 views

All of 5 enemy drones destroyed in the sky over Ukraine at night, Russian troops attacked with three Iskanders

At night, 5 drones launched by Russia were shot down over Ukraine. The enemy also attacked with 3 Iskander-M ballistic missiles. Mobile firing groups and electronic warfare assets were involved in the air battle.

War • August 16, 05:57 AM • 30508 views

In the sky over Ukraine at night all 29 "Shaheds" were destroyed, enemy attacked with three X-59 missiles

During the night, Ukrainian defense forces shot down all 29 Shahed attack drones launched by Russia. There was also a hostile attack of 3 guided air-to-surface missiles X-59 launched from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

War • August 15, 05:25 AM • 37159 views

17 out of 23 enemy "Shaheds" were destroyed in the sky over Ukraine at night, Russian army attacked with two missiles

The Ukrainian Air Force destroyed 17 of the 23 Shahed drones launched by Russia at night. The attack also included two X-59/69 missiles, and targeted several regions of Ukraine.

War • August 14, 05:56 AM • 39386 views

Ukrainian air defense shoots down 30 of 38 enemy attack drones during massive attack

On the night of August 13, 2024, Russia attacked Ukraine with 2 ballistic missiles and 38 drones. Ukrainian air defense forces successfully destroyed 30 drones in different regions of the country.

Society • August 13, 04:25 AM • 43715 views

They rarely achieve their desired goals, but pose a serious threat to the population: Oleshchuk on North Korea's KN-23 ballistic missiles

Mykola Oleshchuk said that KN-23 ballistic missiles from the DPRK rarely reach their targets, but pose a serious threat to the population. At night, Russia attacked Ukraine with 57 drones and 4 ballistic missiles.

War • August 11, 12:20 PM • 44625 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with 57 drones, shot down 53 - Air Force commander

On the night of August 11, Russia attacked Ukraine with 57 Shahed drones and 4 ballistic missiles. Defense forces shot down 53 UAVs in different regions. The Air Force commander warned of the threat of North Korean missiles.

War • August 11, 09:31 AM • 35028 views

All 30 "Shaheds" shot down in the sky over Ukraine at night

At night, Russian troops launched 30 Shahed attack drones from Russian territory. Ukrainian air defense forces shot down all drones over 7 regions of Ukraine.

War • August 7, 06:59 AM • 36100 views

4 out of 6 missiles and 15 out of 16 "Shaheds" were shot down in the sky over Ukraine at night

Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 4 out of 6 missiles and 15 out of 16 drones launched by Russia at night. The attacks targeted Kyiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Khmelnytskyi regions.

War • August 6, 05:29 AM • 34520 views

Air Force destroyed over 8 thousand enemy targets in 2.5 years - Oleshchuk

Over the 2. 5 years of war, the Ukrainian Air Force destroyed more than 8,000 enemy air targets. Ukrainian pilots have flown over 20,000 combat missions, most of them involving the combat use of air defense systems.

War • August 4, 06:46 AM • 103961 views

Ukraine shoots down 24 enemy drones during night attack

Ukrainian forces shoot down 24 Shahed-131/136 UAVs during a large-scale air attack.

War • August 3, 04:31 AM • 35826 views

Air Force: all 7 "Shaheds" were destroyed at night, Russia attacked with Iskander-M missiles

At night, 7 Russian Shahed drones were shot down over Ukraine. The enemy also attacked with Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region and Crimea. Drones were destroyed in Kyiv, Poltava, Kherson and Dnipro regions.

War • August 1, 06:20 AM • 40139 views

Combat work on enemy “shaheds” in the southern direction : Oleshchuk showed one video

Commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Mykola Oleshchuk released a video of combat operations against enemy “shaheds” in the southern direction on the night of July 31. Air defense forces shot down all 89 enemy attacking UAVs over Ukraine.

War • July 31, 09:16 AM • 25691 views

Ukrainian Air Force commander shows video of morning downing of a “Shahed” in the east

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk showed a video of a Shahed being shot down in the east on the morning of July 31.

War • July 31, 07:53 AM • 38344 views

Air defense forces shoot down X-59 missile and 89 attack UAVs - Oleshchuk

On the night of July 31, air defense forces shot down all 89 enemy attacking UAVs over Ukraine. An X-59 guided missile fired at Mykolaiv region was also destroyed.

War • July 31, 06:42 AM • 103367 views

During the night attack, Ukrainian forces shot down an X-59/X-69 missile and 9 Shahed drones

On the night of July 29, 2024, Ukraine repelled a terrorist attack. The defenders destroyed one X-59/X-69 guided missile and 9 Shahed-131/136 drones over three regions.

War • July 29, 04:53 AM • 28570 views

Ukrainian forces shoot down an X-59 missile and 7 Shahed drones

During a night attack on July 28, 2024, Ukrainian defenders destroyed an X-59 guided missile and 7 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs. Almost all air targets were shot down over Odesa region.

War • July 28, 05:18 AM • 77128 views

X-59/69 missile, Forpost and 11 UAVs shot down in the sky over Ukraine - Air Force

Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed an X-59/69 missile and 4 'Shahideen' on the night of July 27. During the day, another 8 air targets were shot down, including Forpost and Lancets in the south and northeast.

War • July 27, 06:43 AM • 29986 views

Ukrainian Air Force shoots down 20 attack UAVs at night

The Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk announced the successful repulsion of an air attack on the night of July 26, 2024.

War • July 26, 04:32 AM • 33425 views

Ukrainian air defense system destroys 7 enemy drones during night attack on Sumy region

On the night of July 23, 2024, air defense systems shot down 7 Shahed attack UAVs during an attack on Sumy region. The enemy also used an X-69 guided missile, which did not reach its target due to the counteraction of Ukrainian forces.

War • July 23, 05:04 AM • 29638 views

Air defense forces shot down 35 of 39 “shaheeds” at night

Ukraine's air defense forces repelled a large-scale night attack, destroying 35 of 39 Russian Shahed drones. They also intercepted ballistic and airborne missiles in more than 10 regions of the country.

War • July 21, 05:42 AM • 101330 views

All of the 16 Shaheds and two of the three missiles were shot down in the sky over Ukraine at night

The Ukrainian Air Force repelled a large-scale night attack by Russian troops. All 16 launched kamikaze drones and two of three guided missiles in different regions of the country were shot down.

War • July 18, 05:52 AM • 36297 views

Air defense shoots down four drones at night in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions

During nighttime attacks in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, air defense forces shot down four enemy drones, and one drone left Ukrainian airspace in the direction of Belarus.

War • July 13, 04:54 AM • 27076 views

At night 14 out of 20 "Shaheds" were destroyed, the enemy attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region with missiles, 3 missiles and 3 drones failed to reach their targets - Ukrainian Armed Forces

Overnight, 14 out of 20 Shahed attack drones launched by Russian troops were destroyed in the skies over Ukraine, the enemy attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region with missiles, three enemy X-59/X-69 missiles and three attack drones did not reach their targets.

War • July 10, 05:30 AM • 26568 views

Russia has fired 38 missiles of various types at Ukraine, the cost of which could reach up to $250 million - media

Russia fired 38 missiles at Ukraine worth $200-250 million, and Ukrainian air defense shot down 30 missiles worth $160-200 million.

War • July 8, 04:10 PM • 49216 views

Oleshchuk: Air defense forces shot down 30 Russian missiles during massive missile strike

Ukraine's air defense forces shoot down 30 Russian ground-based missiles during a massive attack on the country.

War • July 8, 11:56 AM • 26869 views

Ukrainian Air Force shoots down three cruise missiles in Zhytomyr and Cherkasy regions overnight

Ukrainian air defense forces shot down three Russian cruise missiles in Zhytomyr and Cherkasy regions overnight.

War • July 8, 04:56 AM • 31674 views