Fire on the Sumy-Kyiv train: rescuers revealed details and showed photos of the burned carriage

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
05:00 PM • 36257 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 50779 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 63221 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 68384 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 105287 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 91665 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 155140 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 53932 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 137748 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 85047 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

April 18, 12:10 PM • 87845 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 20591 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against three Chinese companies amid accusations of Beijing arming Russia

April 18, 01:25 PM • 23039 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 18432 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 15040 views
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

05:00 PM • 36257 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

April 18, 12:10 PM • 87878 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 143827 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

April 18, 08:05 AM • 155140 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 137748 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 15064 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 18456 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 20613 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 55329 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 67935 views
Fire on the Sumy-Kyiv train: rescuers revealed details and showed photos of the burned carriage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10182 views

In the Sumy region, a passenger train car caught fire while in motion, and passengers tried to extinguish it themselves. Rescuers extinguished the fire and found the body of a deceased railway worker; passengers were not injured.

Fire on the Sumy-Kyiv train: rescuers revealed details and showed photos of the burned carriage

In the Sumy region, one of the carriages of a passenger train caught fire. Passengers tried to extinguish the fire themselves, but then contacted rescuers. The body of a deceased person was found in one of the carriages. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Rescuers noted that the fire likely occurred during the movement.

"Passengers tried to extinguish the flames with fire extinguishers, but when the fire gained strength, they contacted rescuers," the State Emergency Service post says.

They also added that the fire was localized and completely extinguished. However, in one of the carriages, rescuers found the body of a deceased person. Earlier, Ukrzaliznytsia reported that the deceased was their employee.

Note

A fire occurred on the Sumy-Kyiv train near Putyvl station. One of the railway workers died in the carriage. The fire was localized, and the train continued towards Kyiv without four carriages. Railway employees also reported that there were no casualties among passengers. All passengers from the affected carriages were moved to free seats in other carriages. The causes of the fire are currently being investigated.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Crimes and emergencies
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kyiv
