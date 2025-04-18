Fire on the Sumy-Kyiv train: rescuers revealed details and showed photos of the burned carriage

In the Sumy region, one of the carriages of a passenger train caught fire. Passengers tried to extinguish the fire themselves, but then contacted rescuers. The body of a deceased person was found in one of the carriages. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Rescuers noted that the fire likely occurred during the movement.

"Passengers tried to extinguish the flames with fire extinguishers, but when the fire gained strength, they contacted rescuers," the State Emergency Service post says.

They also added that the fire was localized and completely extinguished. However, in one of the carriages, rescuers found the body of a deceased person. Earlier, Ukrzaliznytsia reported that the deceased was their employee.

Note

A fire occurred on the Sumy-Kyiv train near Putyvl station. One of the railway workers died in the carriage. The fire was localized, and the train continued towards Kyiv without four carriages. Railway employees also reported that there were no casualties among passengers. All passengers from the affected carriages were moved to free seats in other carriages. The causes of the fire are currently being investigated.