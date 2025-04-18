A 16-year-old was beaten and the abuse was filmed on a phone: three men in the Kyiv region were notified of suspicion

In the Kyiv region, three men abused a 16-year-old teenager. They beat the young man and filmed the abuse on the phone. Currently, the executioners have been notified of the suspicion, they face up to 10 years in prison. This is reported by the Kyiv region police, writes UNN.

In the Kyiv region, three attackers committed physical and psychological violence against a 16-year-old boy. The young men beat and abused the young man, filming their actions on the phone. The suspects face up to 10 years of imprisonment - the message says.

Law enforcement officers also reported that the victim's brother contacted the police. Within an hour, the operatives identified three people involved. They turned out to be a 29-year-old and two 26-year-old residents of the Malovilshanska community.

Their homes were searched, during which the instruments of the crime and other material evidence were seized. The young men were detained and placed in a temporary detention center.

Investigators have notified three perpetrators of suspicion (Part 2 of Article 127 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). In court, three suspects were chosen as a preventive measure in the form of detention without the right to bail for a period of 60 days - add to the police.

Two men die in Zakarpattia region as a result of a grenade explosion