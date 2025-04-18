$41.380.17
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
05:00 PM • 8456 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

01:41 PM • 24275 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

01:23 PM • 44235 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 49901 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 88910 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 83395 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 137661 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 52566 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 125567 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 81286 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

A 16-year-old was beaten and the abuse was filmed on a phone: three men in the Kyiv region were notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7428 views

In the Kyiv region, three men beat and filmed the abuse of a 16-year-old teenager on a phone. They have already been notified of suspicion and a preventive measure has been chosen.

A 16-year-old was beaten and the abuse was filmed on a phone: three men in the Kyiv region were notified of suspicion

In the Kyiv region, three men abused a 16-year-old teenager. They beat the young man and filmed the abuse on the phone. Currently, the executioners have been notified of the suspicion, they face up to 10 years in prison. This is reported by the Kyiv region police, writes UNN.

In the Kyiv region, three attackers committed physical and psychological violence against a 16-year-old boy. The young men beat and abused the young man, filming their actions on the phone. The suspects face up to 10 years of imprisonment 

- the message says.

Law enforcement officers also reported that the victim's brother contacted the police. Within an hour, the operatives identified three people involved. They turned out to be a 29-year-old and two 26-year-old residents of the Malovilshanska community.

Their homes were searched, during which the instruments of the crime and other material evidence were seized. The young men were detained and placed in a temporary detention center.

Investigators have notified three perpetrators of suspicion (Part 2 of Article 127 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). In court, three suspects were chosen as a preventive measure in the form of detention without the right to bail for a period of 60 days 

- add to the police.

Two men die in Zakarpattia region as a result of a grenade explosion18.04.25, 11:33 • 6714 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Crimes and emergenciesKyiv region
Kyiv Oblast
