Two men die in Zakarpattia region as a result of a grenade explosion

Two people died in the Zakarpattia region as a result of a grenade explosion, the police are investigating, the GUNP reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

On April 17, a 46-year-old resident of Berehove called the police. The woman stated that in the village of Lalovo, Mukachevo district, she found her husband and brother dead in the latter's apartment.

After conducting initial investigative actions, it was established that the men died as a result of a grenade explosion. It is currently known that a 45-year-old resident of the village of Lalovo and a 46-year-old resident of the city of Berehove were drinking alcohol together. Later, during careless handling of ammunition, one of them pulled the pin from an F-1 grenade, after which an explosion occurred - the police said.

During the inspection of the scene, a lever and a ring with a check to the detonator were found. The police also inspected the surrounding areas and questioned residents of neighboring houses. The latter said that on the night of April 16, they heard a loud sound similar to an explosion. However, no one contacted the police with this information.

Based on this fact, information was entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 1 of Art. 115 with the mark of obvious murder and under Part 1 of Art. 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. A pre-trial investigation is ongoing in the case.

