Two men die in Zakarpattia region as a result of a grenade explosion

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list
10:59 AM • 10632 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
08:50 AM • 40826 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 43178 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
08:05 AM • 77760 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

07:43 AM • 31320 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 86766 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 68834 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 153509 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 88842 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 90779 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

Missile strike on Kharkiv: hit in a multi-story building, people under the rubble

April 18, 02:32 AM • 62048 views

Rocket shelling of Kharkiv: 28 wounded, including two children, houses destroyed

April 18, 03:37 AM • 46425 views

In Kharkiv, there are already more than fifty victims, 4 are in serious condition: new details of the missile strike on the city

April 18, 04:28 AM • 62831 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 30312 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 52264 views
Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

12:10 PM • 692 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 52448 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

08:05 AM • 77763 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 86768 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

April 17, 03:30 PM • 153510 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

Kharkiv

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

10:07 AM • 14728 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

09:33 AM • 15502 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 30459 views

Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

April 17, 06:27 PM • 28857 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 41042 views
9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

Two men die in Zakarpattia region as a result of a grenade explosion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5972 views

Two men died in the village of Lalovo, Mukachevo district, Zakarpattia region, as a result of careless handling of an F-1 grenade. The police have opened a criminal investigation and are conducting an investigation.

Two men die in Zakarpattia region as a result of a grenade explosion

Two people died in the Zakarpattia region as a result of a grenade explosion, the police are investigating, the GUNP reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

On April 17, a 46-year-old resident of Berehove called the police. The woman stated that in the village of Lalovo, Mukachevo district, she found her husband and brother dead in the latter's apartment.

After conducting initial investigative actions, it was established that the men died as a result of a grenade explosion. It is currently known that a 45-year-old resident of the village of Lalovo and a 46-year-old resident of the city of Berehove were drinking alcohol together. Later, during careless handling of ammunition, one of them pulled the pin from an F-1 grenade, after which an explosion occurred

- the police said.

During the inspection of the scene, a lever and a ring with a check to the detonator were found. The police also inspected the surrounding areas and questioned residents of neighboring houses. The latter said that on the night of April 16, they heard a loud sound similar to an explosion. However, no one contacted the police with this information.

Based on this fact, information was entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 1 of Art. 115 with the mark of obvious murder and under Part 1 of Art. 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. A pre-trial investigation is ongoing in the case.

Deadly explosion at a market in Kyiv: Kyiv City State Administration says that, preliminarily, a gas cylinder exploded03.04.25, 13:52 • 21107 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
Berehove
Ukraine
