"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final
05:00 AM

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

There are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas, the threat from the Mediterranean remains - Navy

Kyiv • UNN

 1614 views

As of this morning, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. There are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, one of which is a carrier of "Kalibr" missiles.

There are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas, the threat from the Mediterranean remains - Navy

As of 06:00 on May 28, 2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed by: to the Black Sea - 5 vessels, 3 of which continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus Strait; to the Sea of Azov - 5 vessels, 3 of which moved from the Bosporus Strait

- the message says.

The Ukrainian Navy emphasizes that the aggressor country continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular, the requirements of the SOLAS Convention of 1974, by turning off automatic identification systems on ships. This creates a threat to the safety of navigation and violates the principles of open navigation.

Reminder

Representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR), Yevhen Yerin, stated that the Black Sea is no longer safe for Russians. The Defense Forces continue to improve Magura drones, making them even more effective.

"Reckless comment": Kellogg reacted to Medvedev's threats of World War III28.05.25, 04:07 • 2046 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Kalibr (missile family)
Sea of Azov
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Black Sea
Bosporus
