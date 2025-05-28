"Reckless comment": Kellogg reacted to Medvedev's threats of World War III

The threats of Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev with World War III are a "reckless comment". This opinion was expressed on social network X by the US President's Special Representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, Medvedev's statement is a "failed, reckless comment".

He does not meet the requirements of a world power. President Trump is working to stop this war and stop the killings," Kellogg wrote. - Kellogg wrote.

He added that the US is waiting to receive the Russian Federation's memorandum (Terms of Implementation), which the Kremlin promised a week ago.

"Stop the fire now," the US President's special representative called.

Let us remind you

On the eve of the US President Donald Trump stated that Vladimir Putin is "playing with fire." At the same time, the head of the White House added that he is the key to the next "bad things" that could happen to Russia.

In response, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev stated that the really bad thing is World War III, and the American leader should understand this.

