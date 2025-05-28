"Reckless comment": Kellogg reacted to Medvedev's threats of World War III

$41.570.06
47.300.30
ukenru
Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 72315 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 78654 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 89761 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 146334 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 223304 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 186173 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 185736 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 164734 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 116364 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 100297 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
2.2m/s
90%
745mm
Popular news

Not only "absolutely crazy", but also "playing with fire": new statements by Trump towards Putin

May 27, 04:19 PM • 50684 views

Trump Threatens to Cut Funding to California Over Transgender Athlete

May 27, 04:45 PM • 3198 views

Today, the young moon and Jupiter will meet in the sky: what you should know about the rare phenomenon

May 27, 05:03 PM • 5860 views

ARMA reports billions of "detected assets", but the reality is quite different - Transparency International Ukraine

May 27, 05:05 PM • 2856 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 16529 views
Publications

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 69289 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 77001 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 72315 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 186978 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 575898 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Keith Kellogg

Kim Jong Un

Ruslan Kravchenko

Friedrich Merz

Olaf Scholz

Actual places

Kyiv

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Pokrovsk

Chernihiv Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 16582 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 25200 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 95502 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 97042 views

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

May 27, 07:08 AM • 94178 views
Actual

The Guardian

Fox News

Truth Social

Bild

Tesla Model Y

"Reckless comment": Kellogg reacted to Medvedev's threats of World War III

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

U.S. Presidential Special Representative Keith Kellogg called Medvedev's statements "an unfortunate, reckless comment." He stressed that Trump is working to stop the war.

"Reckless comment": Kellogg reacted to Medvedev's threats of World War III

The threats of Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev with World War III are a "reckless comment". This opinion was expressed on social network X by the US President's Special Representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, Medvedev's statement is a "failed, reckless comment".

He does not meet the requirements of a world power. President Trump is working to stop this war and stop the killings," Kellogg wrote.

- Kellogg wrote.

He added that the US is waiting to receive the Russian Federation's memorandum (Terms of Implementation), which the Kremlin promised a week ago.

"Stop the fire now," the US President's special representative called.

Let us remind you

On the eve of the US President Donald Trump stated that Vladimir Putin is "playing with fire." At the same time, the head of the White House added that he is the key to the next "bad things" that could happen to Russia.

In response, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev stated that the really bad thing is World War III, and the American leader should understand this.

Politico: Trump is losing patience with Putin but unsure of his next move 28.05.25, 03:42 • 372 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarNews of the World
White House
Donald Trump
United States
Brent
$63.97
Bitcoin
$109,213.50
S&P 500
$5,915.20
Tesla
$359.54
Газ TTF
$37.01
Золото
$3,334.72
Ethereum
$2,634.40