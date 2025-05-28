Politico: Trump is losing patience with Putin but unsure of his next move

$41.570.06
47.300.30
ukenru
Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 72315 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 78656 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 89763 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 146337 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 223306 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 186175 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 185737 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 164734 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 116364 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 100297 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
2.2m/s
90%
745mm
Popular news

Not only "absolutely crazy", but also "playing with fire": new statements by Trump towards Putin

May 27, 04:19 PM • 50684 views

Trump Threatens to Cut Funding to California Over Transgender Athlete

May 27, 04:45 PM • 3198 views

Today, the young moon and Jupiter will meet in the sky: what you should know about the rare phenomenon

May 27, 05:03 PM • 5860 views

ARMA reports billions of "detected assets", but the reality is quite different - Transparency International Ukraine

May 27, 05:05 PM • 2856 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 16529 views
Publications

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 69289 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 77001 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 72315 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 186978 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 575898 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Keith Kellogg

Kim Jong Un

Ruslan Kravchenko

Friedrich Merz

Olaf Scholz

Actual places

Kyiv

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Pokrovsk

Chernihiv Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 16584 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 25200 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 95502 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 97042 views

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

May 27, 07:08 AM • 94178 views
Actual

The Guardian

Fox News

Truth Social

Bild

Tesla Model Y

Politico: Trump is losing patience with Putin but unsure of his next move

Kyiv • UNN

 • 762 views

According to sources, the US President has made it clear that his patience with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is running out. At the same time, Trump has not yet made a decision on whether to impose additional sanctions against Moscow.

Politico: Trump is losing patience with Putin but unsure of his next move

US President Donald Trump has made it clear that his patience with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is running out, warning that he is "playing with fire" by refusing to engage in serious peace talks to end the war in Ukraine. This is reported by Politico, reports UNN.

Details

At the same time, the publication notes that Trump is disappointed with Putin's indifference to his proposal to reset relations after a peaceful settlement, and has not yet made a decision to change his policy.

Putin is steadily approaching burning the golden bridge that Trump has extended to him

- the media quotes an unnamed representative of the US presidential administration.

According to four US officials who spoke to the publication, Trump has not yet decided whether to impose additional sanctions against Moscow in response to Russia's increased attacks on Ukraine.

Supporters of Ukraine on Capitol Hill are acting cautiously, urging the White House to consider fulfilling its threats to Putin by supporting the introduction of new sanctions. And allies in Europe, faced with the possibility that Trump may withdraw from peace talks without punishing Russia, are trying to figure out how they could take the lead in supporting Ukraine

- the article says.

The authors add that Trump has threatened to tighten sanctions against Russia since the early days of his presidency, but has not yet fulfilled these promises - despite the fact that Putin has repeatedly told Trump that he supports peace, "while stepping up his bombing campaign in Ukraine."

Let us remind you

On the eve of US President Donald Trump said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "playing with fire". At the same time, the head of the White House added that it is a guarantee of the next "bad things" that could happen to Russia.

Earlier, Trump announced the possibility of introducing new sanctions against Russia after massive shelling of Ukraine. He expressed disappointment with Putin's actions, condemning the killings of civilians.

Trump May Impose New Sanctions Against Russia as Early as This Week - WSJ 27.05.25, 05:25 • 3398 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
White House
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$63.97
Bitcoin
$109,213.50
S&P 500
$5,915.20
Tesla
$359.54
Газ TTF
$37.01
Золото
$3,334.72
Ethereum
$2,634.40