Politico: Trump is losing patience with Putin but unsure of his next move

US President Donald Trump has made it clear that his patience with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is running out, warning that he is "playing with fire" by refusing to engage in serious peace talks to end the war in Ukraine. This is reported by Politico, reports UNN.

Details

At the same time, the publication notes that Trump is disappointed with Putin's indifference to his proposal to reset relations after a peaceful settlement, and has not yet made a decision to change his policy.

Putin is steadily approaching burning the golden bridge that Trump has extended to him - the media quotes an unnamed representative of the US presidential administration.

According to four US officials who spoke to the publication, Trump has not yet decided whether to impose additional sanctions against Moscow in response to Russia's increased attacks on Ukraine.

Supporters of Ukraine on Capitol Hill are acting cautiously, urging the White House to consider fulfilling its threats to Putin by supporting the introduction of new sanctions. And allies in Europe, faced with the possibility that Trump may withdraw from peace talks without punishing Russia, are trying to figure out how they could take the lead in supporting Ukraine - the article says.

The authors add that Trump has threatened to tighten sanctions against Russia since the early days of his presidency, but has not yet fulfilled these promises - despite the fact that Putin has repeatedly told Trump that he supports peace, "while stepping up his bombing campaign in Ukraine."

Let us remind you

On the eve of US President Donald Trump said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "playing with fire". At the same time, the head of the White House added that it is a guarantee of the next "bad things" that could happen to Russia.

Earlier, Trump announced the possibility of introducing new sanctions against Russia after massive shelling of Ukraine. He expressed disappointment with Putin's actions, condemning the killings of civilians.

