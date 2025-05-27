$41.510.01
Publications
Exclusives
Trump May Impose New Sanctions Against Russia as Early as This Week - WSJ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 320 views

Donald Trump is considering imposing new sanctions against Russia due to attacks on Ukraine. A decision may be made as early as this week.

US President Donald Trump is considering imposing new sanctions against Russia as early as this week. This is stated in a material from The Wall Street Journal, reports UNN.

Details

The publication indicates that the head of the White House is disappointed with the new attacks by the Russian Federation on Ukraine and the slow progress of "peace" negotiations.

The restrictions are unlikely to include new banking sanctions, but other options are being discussed to force the Russian leader to make concessions at the negotiating table, including a 30-day ceasefire that Ukraine supports and Russia has long rejected

- writes the publication.

At the same time, according to media sources, Trump may also decide not to impose new sanctions against the Russian Federation.

"The US President is tired of peace talks and is considering abandoning them if the last push doesn't work," the article says.

Recall

The day before, US President Donald Trump said that he "doesn't like" what Putin is doing in Ukraine. He emphasized that the Russian dictator "is killing people."

After a prolonged massive attack by Russia on Ukrainian cities over the past few days, US President called Putin crazy, and his actions in Ukraine - madness.

Trump also stated that he is considering introducing new sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPolitics
White House
Donald Trump
Ukraine
