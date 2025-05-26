After talking with Putin, Trump demonstrates unwillingness to put pressure on the Russian Federation and impose strict sanctions - New York Times

After the largest attacks by the Russian Federation on Ukraine, US President Donald Trump expressed outrage, but demonstrated a reluctance to put pressure on Russia and impose tough sanctions against it. This is written by The New York Times, reports UNN.

According to the publication, Trump's rare criticism of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin came after the largest bombing of Ukrainian cities in the past three years over the weekend, mostly targeting civilian targets - from residential areas of Kyiv to university dormitories.

The Russian attacks also came just days after Trump publicly called his two-hour phone conversation with Putin "great," which he promised would immediately lead to direct peace talks. Trump has long stated that he has a "good relationship" with Putin, and it is not the first time he has expressed shock that the Russian president is unleashing attacks on the civilian population of Ukraine - adds the publication.

It is noted that Trump has never linked the Russian Federation's attacks to his own decision, confirmed last week, to refuse to join the Europeans in new financial sanctions against Russia or offer Ukrainians new weapons and assistance.

As a result, a strategic void has been created in which Trump complains that the Russians continue to kill, but is not yet willing to force Putin to pay even a modest price - notes the publication.

According to several outside experts and former government officials, this pattern is well known. Trump signals that he is withdrawing from the conflict, which he often calls a war in Europe, and then expresses shock that Mr. Putin responds with a familiar list of demands that amount to Ukraine's capitulation, after which he intensifies attacks.

Trump episodically insists that he is absolutely considering the issue of sanctions. However, every time he is forced to make a decision about joining Europe in new economic sanctions, he retreats - notes the publication.

US President Donald Trump says he is "unhappy" with the latest actions of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Trump said that he is "definitely" considering new sanctions against the Russian Federation after Moscow fired missiles and drones at most of Ukraine for two nights in a row, resulting in many deaths and injuries.