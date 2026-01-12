$43.080.09
The Guardian

Venezuelan military failed to deploy Russian-supplied air defense systems during US attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

The Venezuelan military was unable to set up the S-300 and Buk-M2 air defense systems received from Russia. This left the country's airspace vulnerable during a US military operation that ended with the abduction of President Nicolás Maduro.

Venezuelan military failed to deploy Russian-supplied air defense systems during US attack

The Venezuelan military failed to set up the S-300 and Buk-M2 air defense systems received from Russia, leaving the country's airspace vulnerable during a US military operation that ended with the abduction of President Nicolás Maduro. The New York Times writes about this, citing sources, UNN reports.

Venezuela's advanced Russian-made air defense systems weren't even plugged into radars when American helicopters swooped in to seize President Nicolás Maduro, surprisingly leaving Venezuelan airspace undefended long before the Pentagon's attack began.

- the publication writes.

It is noted that the vaunted Russian S-300 and Buk-M2 air defense systems were supposed to become a powerful symbol of the close ties between Venezuela and Russia.

The publication notes that Venezuela was unable to maintain and operate the S-300, as well as the Buk air defense systems, which made its airspace vulnerable when the Pentagon launched Operation "Absolute Resolve."

In addition, an analysis of photographs, videos, and satellite images showed that some air defense components were still in storage at the time of the attack, rather than in working order. Collectively, the data suggest that, despite months of warnings, Venezuela was unprepared for a US invasion.

In short, the incompetence of the Venezuelan military appears to have played a large role in the US success. According to former officials and analysts, Venezuela's widely publicized air defense systems were not actually connected when US forces entered the skies over the Venezuelan capital, and they may not have been operational for years.

- the publication adds.

Recall

Maduro's capture took place on the night of January 3 in Caracas during Operation "Absolute Resolve," conducted by elite Delta Force operatives with FBI support.

After their detention, the couple was initially taken to the USS Iwo Jima amphibious assault ship, from where they were later transferred by plane to the United States.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

