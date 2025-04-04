As of 04. 04.2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. There are 4 ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 3 of them with 26 Kalibr cruise missiles.
In the waters of the Mediterranean Sea, there are four enemy ships. Three of them are armed with Kalibr cruise missiles, capable of launching up to 26 missiles.
In the Black Sea, there are 2 enemy ships with "Caliber" missiles. In the Mediterranean Sea, there are 4 enemy ships, three of which have 26 missiles. The aggressor violates agreements by turning off identification systems.
There are 2 enemy ships with "Caliber" missiles in the Black Sea. In the Mediterranean Sea, there are 4 enemy ships, 3 of which are carriers of cruise missiles with a salvo of up to 26 missiles.
In the Black Sea, there is one enemy ship with "Kalibr" missiles, and in the Mediterranean Sea, there are four Russian ships, three of which are carriers of "Kalibrs" with 26 missiles. There are no enemy vessels in the Sea of Azov.
The Naval Forces of Ukraine report the presence of enemy ships in the Black and Mediterranean Seas. The total salvo of cruise missiles can reach 26 units.
There are three missile carriers with Kalibr cruise missiles in the Black Sea, capable of launching up to 12 missiles. Russia continues to ignore international maritime conventions.
There are four Russian warships in the Mediterranean Sea, three of which are armed with "Kalibr" cruise missiles, their total salvo can reach 26 missiles. No enemy ships were recorded in the Black and Azov Seas.
As of March 17, 2025, Russian warships are absent in the Black and Azov Seas. There are 4 enemy ships with missiles in the Mediterranean Sea.
Russia withdrew a ship with 4 Kalibrs from the Black Sea. At the same time, the aggressor country keeps 3 missile carriers with 26 missiles in the Mediterranean Sea.
An enemy ship carrying Kalibr cruise missiles, with a total salvo of up to 4 missiles, was recorded in the Black Sea. The occupiers continue to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea.
Four Russian ships were spotted in the Mediterranean Sea, 3 of which were armed with Kalibr. Six vessels passed through the Kerch Strait, and no enemy ships were spotted in the Black and Azov Seas.
There are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. There are 4 Russian ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 3 of which are armed with Kalibr missiles with a total volley of 26 missiles.
There is one Russian ship with 4 Kalibr missiles in the Black Sea. There are 4 ships in the Mediterranean, three of which have 26 cruise missiles on board.
There are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas, but there are 4 russian vessels in the Mediterranean. Three of them are armed with Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 26 missiles.
There is one Russian Kalibr cruise missile carrier ship in the Black Sea with a volley of up to 4 missiles. There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov, and 3 ships in the Mediterranean, 2 of which have up to 22 Kalibr missiles on board.
In the Black Sea, there are 2 Russian ships capable of carrying up to 4 Kalibr missiles. There are 6 ships in the Mediterranean, 2 of which can carry up to 22 cruise missiles.
There are 2 Russian ships in the Black Sea, one of which carries 4 Kalibr missiles. There are 6 Russian ships in the Mediterranean, including 2 Kalibr carriers with 22 missiles.
There is one Russian Kalibr cruise missile carrier ship in the Black Sea with a volley of up to 4 missiles. There are 6 ships in the Mediterranean, 2 of which have up to 22 Kalibr missiles on board.
There is one Russian Kalibr cruise missile carrier ship in the Black Sea with a volley of up to 4 missiles. In the Mediterranean Sea, there are 6 ships, 2 of which have up to 22 Kalibrs on board.
There are 6 Russian ships in the Mediterranean Sea, two of which are equipped with Kalibr missiles with a total volley of up to 22 missiles. No enemy ships were detected in the Black and Azov Seas.
As of the morning of January 16, no enemy ships were spotted in the Black and Azov Seas. There are 7 Russian ships in the Mediterranean, 2 of which are carrying Kalibr missiles.
There are 15 Russian ships in the Black and Mediterranean Seas, 6 of which are equipped with Kalibr missiles. The total missile potential is 50 missiles.
There is one russian ship with 4 Kalibrs in the Black Sea. There are 7 ships in the Mediterranean, two of which have up to 22 cruise missiles on board.
No enemy warships were spotted in the Black and Azov Seas. There are 7 Russian ships in the Mediterranean, 2 of which are carrying Kalibr missiles with a total volley of 22 missiles.
There are seven russian vessels in the Mediterranean, two of which are equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles with the ability to launch up to 22 missiles. No enemy ships have been spotted in the Black and Azov Seas.
There is one russian ship without Kalibr missiles in the Black Sea. There are 7 ships in the Mediterranean, 2 of which have 22 Kalibr missiles on board.
There is one Russian ship carrying Kalibr cruise missiles in the Black Sea, but without ammunition. There are 7 enemy ships in the Mediterranean, 2 of which have up to 22 Kalibr missiles on board.
There is one Russian ship carrying Kalibr cruise missiles in the Black Sea, but without ammunition. There are 8 Russian ships in the Mediterranean, 3 of which have up to 26 Kalibr missiles on board.
There is one Russian Kalibr cruise missile carrier ship in the Black Sea, but without missiles. There are 8 ships in the Mediterranean, 3 of which have 26 Kalibrs on board.