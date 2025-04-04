$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15712 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28683 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64766 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213812 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122608 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391889 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310765 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213748 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244221 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255102 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
2m/s
58%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22855 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45402 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131865 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14918 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14202 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131866 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213812 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391889 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254346 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310765 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3106 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14204 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45404 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72106 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57196 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Bosporus

News by theme

There are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas - Ukrainian Navy

As of 04. 04.2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. There are 4 ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 3 of them with 26 Kalibr cruise missiles.

War • April 4, 03:45 AM • 3178 views

In the Mediterranean Sea, 3 enemy ships with 26 Kalibr missiles on board are on duty

In the waters of the Mediterranean Sea, there are four enemy ships. Three of them are armed with Kalibr cruise missiles, capable of launching up to 26 missiles.

War • April 3, 03:16 AM • 5472 views

In the Black and Mediterranean Seas, Russian ships with "Caliber" missiles on board are on duty

In the Black Sea, there are 2 enemy ships with "Caliber" missiles. In the Mediterranean Sea, there are 4 enemy ships, three of which have 26 missiles. The aggressor violates agreements by turning off identification systems.

War • April 2, 03:43 AM • 11448 views

Russian ships are on duty in the Black Sea: there is a threat of a missile strike

There are 2 enemy ships with "Caliber" missiles in the Black Sea. In the Mediterranean Sea, there are 4 enemy ships, 3 of which are carriers of cruise missiles with a salvo of up to 26 missiles.

War • March 31, 04:38 AM • 13805 views

In the Black Sea, there is one ship with "Calibers", and in the Mediterranean, there are four

In the Black Sea, there is one enemy ship with "Kalibr" missiles, and in the Mediterranean Sea, there are four Russian ships, three of which are carriers of "Kalibrs" with 26 missiles. There are no enemy vessels in the Sea of Azov.

War • March 28, 04:45 AM • 26979 views

There is an enemy ship with missiles in the Black Sea, and four in the Mediterranean

The Naval Forces of Ukraine report the presence of enemy ships in the Black and Mediterranean Seas. The total salvo of cruise missiles can reach 26 units.

War • March 27, 05:06 AM • 27576 views

In the Black Sea, three Russian ships with 12 Kalibr missiles are on alert

There are three missile carriers with Kalibr cruise missiles in the Black Sea, capable of launching up to 12 missiles. Russia continues to ignore international maritime conventions.

War • March 24, 05:12 AM • 149514 views

In the Mediterranean Sea, the aggressor holds 3 ships with 26 "Kalibr" missiles

There are four Russian warships in the Mediterranean Sea, three of which are armed with "Kalibr" cruise missiles, their total salvo can reach 26 missiles. No enemy ships were recorded in the Black and Azov Seas.

War • March 18, 04:23 AM • 111375 views

Ukrainian Navy: Russia has withdrawn all ships from the Black and Azov Seas

As of March 17, 2025, Russian warships are absent in the Black and Azov Seas. There are 4 enemy ships with missiles in the Mediterranean Sea.

War • March 17, 05:38 AM • 21790 views

Russia has withdrawn a Kalibr missile carrier from the Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

Russia withdrew a ship with 4 Kalibrs from the Black Sea. At the same time, the aggressor country keeps 3 missile carriers with 26 missiles in the Mediterranean Sea.

War • March 13, 04:59 AM • 26065 views

A Russian missile carrier with "Calibers" is on duty in the Black Sea - Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

An enemy ship carrying Kalibr cruise missiles, with a total salvo of up to 4 missiles, was recorded in the Black Sea. The occupiers continue to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea.

War • March 12, 05:34 AM • 19427 views

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Four Russian ships were spotted in the Mediterranean Sea, 3 of which were armed with Kalibr. Six vessels passed through the Kerch Strait, and no enemy ships were spotted in the Black and Azov Seas.

News of the World • March 2, 04:43 AM • 105096 views

There are no Russian enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas

There are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. There are 4 Russian ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 3 of which are armed with Kalibr missiles with a total volley of 26 missiles.

War • February 27, 05:13 AM • 28127 views

Russia keeps 5 ships with Kalibr in the Black and Mediterranean Seas

There is one Russian ship with 4 Kalibr missiles in the Black Sea. There are 4 ships in the Mediterranean, three of which have 26 cruise missiles on board.

News of the World • February 22, 04:59 AM • 29945 views

russia keeps 3 ships with “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea

There are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas, but there are 4 russian vessels in the Mediterranean. Three of them are armed with Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 26 missiles.

War • February 15, 05:05 AM • 33958 views

There is one enemy “Kalibr” carrier in the Black Sea with a total volley of up to 4 missiles

There is one Russian Kalibr cruise missile carrier ship in the Black Sea with a volley of up to 4 missiles. There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov, and 3 ships in the Mediterranean, 2 of which have up to 22 Kalibr missiles on board.

War • February 12, 05:05 AM • 30855 views

Russia deployed two Kalibr carriers to the Black Sea, with a total salvo of up to four missiles

In the Black Sea, there are 2 Russian ships capable of carrying up to 4 Kalibr missiles. There are 6 ships in the Mediterranean, 2 of which can carry up to 22 cruise missiles.

War • February 3, 05:22 AM • 29541 views

There are 2 enemy warships in the Black Sea, one of which is a Kalibr carrier

There are 2 Russian ships in the Black Sea, one of which carries 4 Kalibr missiles. There are 6 Russian ships in the Mediterranean, including 2 Kalibr carriers with 22 missiles.

War • February 2, 04:40 AM • 31781 views

An enemy missile carrier with Kalibr missiles is in the Black Sea

There is one Russian Kalibr cruise missile carrier ship in the Black Sea with a volley of up to 4 missiles. There are 6 ships in the Mediterranean, 2 of which have up to 22 Kalibr missiles on board.

War • January 23, 05:29 AM • 29694 views

Russia deployed a missile carrier to the Black Sea - Navy

There is one Russian Kalibr cruise missile carrier ship in the Black Sea with a volley of up to 4 missiles. In the Mediterranean Sea, there are 6 ships, 2 of which have up to 22 Kalibrs on board.

War • January 21, 05:10 AM • 115429 views

6 enemy ships with “Kalibr” missiles detected in the Mediterranean Sea

There are 6 Russian ships in the Mediterranean Sea, two of which are equipped with Kalibr missiles with a total volley of up to 22 missiles. No enemy ships were detected in the Black and Azov Seas.

War • January 20, 04:32 AM • 31451 views

There are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas

As of the morning of January 16, no enemy ships were spotted in the Black and Azov Seas. There are 7 Russian ships in the Mediterranean, 2 of which are carrying Kalibr missiles.

War • January 16, 05:29 AM • 22805 views

Russia has deployed 15 ships in the Black and Mediterranean Seas: 6 with “Kalibr”

There are 15 Russian ships in the Black and Mediterranean Seas, 6 of which are equipped with Kalibr missiles. The total missile potential is 50 missiles.

War • January 14, 04:53 AM • 25666 views

The aggressor keeps ships with cruise missiles in the Black and Mediterranean Seas

There is one russian ship with 4 Kalibrs in the Black Sea. There are 7 ships in the Mediterranean, two of which have up to 22 cruise missiles on board.

War • January 12, 04:58 AM • 54468 views

No enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas - Ukrainian Navy

No enemy warships were spotted in the Black and Azov Seas. There are 7 Russian ships in the Mediterranean, 2 of which are carrying Kalibr missiles with a total volley of 22 missiles.

War • January 9, 04:58 AM • 31317 views

The aggressor keeps 7 ships in the Mediterranean, two of them with “Kalibr”

There are seven russian vessels in the Mediterranean, two of which are equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles with the ability to launch up to 22 missiles. No enemy ships have been spotted in the Black and Azov Seas.

War • January 8, 04:44 AM • 24906 views

Terrorist country keeps ships with 22 Kalibr in the Mediterranean - what is known

There is one russian ship without Kalibr missiles in the Black Sea. There are 7 ships in the Mediterranean, 2 of which have 22 Kalibr missiles on board.

War • January 7, 04:46 AM • 28033 views

One enemy missile carrier without “Kalibr” is on duty in the Black Sea

There is one Russian ship carrying Kalibr cruise missiles in the Black Sea, but without ammunition. There are 7 enemy ships in the Mediterranean, 2 of which have up to 22 Kalibr missiles on board.

War • January 4, 05:13 AM • 27948 views

In the Black Sea, the enemy has one “caliber” carrier without missiles

There is one Russian ship carrying Kalibr cruise missiles in the Black Sea, but without ammunition. There are 8 Russian ships in the Mediterranean, 3 of which have up to 26 Kalibr missiles on board.

War • January 3, 04:52 AM • 27391 views

One enemy missile carrier without “Kalibr” is in the Black Sea

There is one Russian Kalibr cruise missile carrier ship in the Black Sea, but without missiles. There are 8 ships in the Mediterranean, 3 of which have 26 Kalibrs on board.

War • December 30, 05:37 AM • 22963 views