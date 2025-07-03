$41.820.04
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
July 2, 06:14 PM
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
July 2, 02:12 PM
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
July 2, 01:11 PM
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
July 2, 12:33 PM
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
July 2, 11:29 AM
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
July 2, 09:18 AM
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
July 2, 08:30 AM
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
July 2, 08:15 AM
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
July 2, 07:10 AM
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
July 2, 06:39 AM
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
July 2, 06:24 AM
Russia keeps 4 ships in Black and Mediterranean Seas – Ukrainian Navy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 214 views

As of the morning of July 3, 2025, one Russian ship without "Kalibrs" was recorded in the Black Sea. There are no enemy ships in the Azov Sea, and three enemy ships are in the Mediterranean Sea, one of which is a carrier of "Kalibr" cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 4 missiles.

Russia keeps 4 ships in Black and Mediterranean Seas – Ukrainian Navy

As of the morning of July 3, 2025, one Russian ship was recorded in the Black Sea, without "Kalibr" missiles on board. There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov, and Russian warships are present in the Mediterranean Sea. This was reported by the press service of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (VMSU), according to  UNN.    

Details

It is noted that as of  06:00 on July 3, 2025, Russia keeps warships on combat duty in the Black and Mediterranean Seas.

In the Black Sea, 1 enemy ship, no Kalibr cruise missile carriers; in the Sea of Azov, no enemy ships; in the Mediterranean Sea, 3 enemy ships, 1 Kalibr cruise missile carrier, total salvo up to 4 missiles

- the report says.

Over the past day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, 4 vessels passed through the Kerch Strait to the Black Sea, 1 of which continued to move towards the Bosphorus Strait; 7 vessels passed to the Sea of Azov, 6 of which moved from the Bosphorus Strait.

The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea 1974 (SOLAS) by switching off systems.

Recall

Norway will allocate $638 million in 2025 to support the naval coalition, a significant portion of these funds will go to the production of unmanned marine vessels in Ukraine. This is a joint project with Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, which has important defense significance for Ukraine.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Mediterranean Sea
Sea of Azov
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Black Sea
Bosporus
Norway
Ukraine
