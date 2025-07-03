Russia keeps 4 ships in Black and Mediterranean Seas – Ukrainian Navy

As of the morning of July 3, 2025, one Russian ship was recorded in the Black Sea, without "Kalibr" missiles on board. There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov, and Russian warships are present in the Mediterranean Sea. This was reported by the press service of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (VMSU), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that as of 06:00 on July 3, 2025, Russia keeps warships on combat duty in the Black and Mediterranean Seas.

In the Black Sea, 1 enemy ship, no Kalibr cruise missile carriers; in the Sea of Azov, no enemy ships; in the Mediterranean Sea, 3 enemy ships, 1 Kalibr cruise missile carrier, total salvo up to 4 missiles - the report says.

Over the past day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, 4 vessels passed through the Kerch Strait to the Black Sea, 1 of which continued to move towards the Bosphorus Strait; 7 vessels passed to the Sea of Azov, 6 of which moved from the Bosphorus Strait.

The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea 1974 (SOLAS) by switching off systems.

Recall

