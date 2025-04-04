As of 04. 04.2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. There are 4 ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 3 of them with 26 Kalibr cruise missiles.
In the waters of the Mediterranean Sea, there are four enemy ships. Three of them are armed with Kalibr cruise missiles, capable of launching up to 26 missiles.
In the Black Sea, there are 2 enemy ships with "Caliber" missiles. In the Mediterranean Sea, there are 4 enemy ships, three of which have 26 missiles. The aggressor violates agreements by turning off identification systems.
Two Russian ships capable of launching up to eight Kalibr missiles have been recorded in the Black Sea. There are also three aggressor ships with 26 missiles in the Mediterranean Sea.
The Naval Forces of Ukraine report the presence of enemy ships in the Black and Mediterranean Seas. The total salvo of cruise missiles can reach 26 units.
There are three missile carriers with Kalibr cruise missiles in the Black Sea, capable of launching up to 12 missiles. Russia continues to ignore international maritime conventions.
3 enemy ships armed with Kalibr cruise missiles were spotted in the Black Sea. The total salvo can reach up to 12 missiles. There are 3 carriers with 26 missiles in the Mediterranean Sea.
There are four Russian ships in the Mediterranean Sea, three of which are armed with "Caliber" cruise missiles. There are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas.
There are four Russian warships in the Mediterranean Sea, three of which are armed with "Kalibr" cruise missiles, their total salvo can reach 26 missiles. No enemy ships were recorded in the Black and Azov Seas.
As of March 17, 2025, Russian warships are absent in the Black and Azov Seas. There are 4 enemy ships with missiles in the Mediterranean Sea.
There are four warships of the aggressor in the Mediterranean Sea, three of which have Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 26 missiles. No enemy ships were recorded in the Black and Azov Seas.
Russia withdrew a ship with 4 Kalibrs from the Black Sea. At the same time, the aggressor country keeps 3 missile carriers with 26 missiles in the Mediterranean Sea.
An enemy ship carrying Kalibr cruise missiles, with a total salvo of up to 4 missiles, was recorded in the Black Sea. The occupiers continue to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea.
In the waters of the Black Sea, there is one Russian ship carrying cruise missiles "Kalibr" with a salvo of up to 4 missiles. In the Mediterranean Sea, there are 4 ships, of which 3 have on board up to 26 "Kalibrs."
Three months after the collision of tankers in the Kerch Strait, the coast remains polluted. The occupying authorities have failed to manage the ecological crisis, forcing students to clean up without protection.
There are 6 russian ships in the Black and Mediterranean Seas, 5 of which are equipped with cruise missiles "Kalibr". The total number of potential missile salvo is up to 34 missiles.
The Old Crimean Reservoir, the only source of water for occupied Mariupol, is rapidly becoming shallow. The occupiers are planning to blow up the dams on the Malyi Kalchyk River to fill the reservoir, which could lead to an environmental disaster.
Four Russian ships were spotted in the Mediterranean Sea, 3 of which were armed with Kalibr. Six vessels passed through the Kerch Strait, and no enemy ships were spotted in the Black and Azov Seas.
There are no Russian warships in the Black and Azov Seas. There are 4 Russian ships in the Mediterranean, 3 of which are carrying Kalibr cruise missiles.
There are 4 aggressor warships in the Mediterranean Sea, 3 of which are equipped with Kalibr missiles with the threat of firing 26 missiles. No enemy ships have been spotted in the Black and Azov Seas.
There are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. There are 4 Russian ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 3 of which are armed with Kalibr missiles with a total volley of 26 missiles.
There are no Russian warships in the Black and Azov Seas. There are 4 Russian ships in the Mediterranean, 3 of which are carrying Kalibr cruise missiles.
There is one Russian ship with 4 Kalibr missiles in the Black Sea. There are 4 ships in the Mediterranean, three of which have 26 cruise missiles on board.
There are 4 Russian ships in the Mediterranean, 3 of which are equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles. The total volley can be up to 26 missiles, and there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas.
There is one Russian ship with 4 Kalibr missiles in the Black Sea. There are 4 ships in the Mediterranean, 3 of which have up to 26 missiles on board.
No Russian warships were spotted in the Black, Azov, or Mediterranean Seas. Five ships crossed the Kerch Strait into the Black Sea overnight.
There are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas, but there are 4 russian vessels in the Mediterranean. Three of them are armed with Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 26 missiles.
No Russian warships have been spotted in the Black and Azov Seas. There are 3 Kalibr missile carriers in the Mediterranean Sea with a total of 26 missiles.
There is one Russian Kalibr cruise missile carrier ship in the Black Sea with a volley of up to 4 missiles. There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov, and 3 ships in the Mediterranean, 2 of which have up to 22 Kalibr missiles on board.
There is one Russian ship with 4 Kalibr cruise missiles in the Black Sea. There are 6 ships in the Mediterranean, 2 of which carry up to 22 Kalibr missiles.