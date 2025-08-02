$41.710.05
A new plant has started operating in Lviv Oblast: almost 300 new jobs and access to EU markets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

A fish processing plant has started operating in Lviv Oblast, based on PJSC "Lviv Regional Production Fish Combine", creating almost 300 jobs. The enterprise plans to produce over 12 tons of finished products daily and enter the European market.

A new plant has started operating in Lviv Oblast: almost 300 new jobs and access to EU markets

A plant specializing in fish processing has been opened in Lviv region. Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, wrote about this on his Facebook page, according to UNN.

Almost 300 jobs and over 12 tons of finished products daily: a plant specializing in fish processing has been opened in Lviv region! It started operating on the basis of PrJSC "Lviv Regional Production Fish Combine". The production meets all international standards, so it plans to enter the European market in the near future.

- the post says.

According to Maksym Kozytskyi, the fish market in Lviv region is currently undersupplied. Domestic production covers only 2% of needs.

"We have over 5,000 hectares of water surface, dozens of enterprises, but the potential is only partially used. And it is projects like this plant that help to unleash it," he said.

The official noted that the Lviv Regional State Administration is ready to cooperate with those who seek to develop in this direction: through a comprehensive program of agricultural sector support, through individual investor support, through participation in solving logistical, regulatory, and land issues.

Recall

In the first 5 months of 2025, Ukrainian fishermen caught over 21,500 tons of fish, despite the blocked fishing in the Black and Azov Seas. The main volume of 18,904 tons is Antarctic krill, extracted by a vessel under the Ukrainian flag.

Vita Zelenetska

