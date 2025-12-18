25% of new cars sold globally in 2025 were electric: here's who bought them

More than 25% of new cars sold globally in 2025 are now electric, according to a new analysis by energy think tank Ember. This growth is increasingly driven by emerging markets, which had minimal EV adoption just a few years ago, Electrek reports, writes UNN.

Where electric vehicles were sold in 2025

The analysis shows that the EV race has truly gone global. There are now 39 countries where EVs account for more than 10% of new car sales, compared to just four in 2019.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has become a significant force in global EV adoption in 2025. Singapore and Vietnam achieved EV sales shares of around 40%, exceeding levels seen in the UK and EU.

Indonesia reached 15% this year, surpassing the US for the first time. Thailand reached 20% and sold more EVs in the first three quarters of 2025 than Denmark. These shifts demonstrate how quickly the region is moving from a low base to leadership.

Yuan Graham, an electricity and data analyst at Ember, said: "This is a significant turning point. In 2025, the center of gravity shifted. Emerging markets are no longer catching up; they are leading the transition to electromobility. These countries see the strategic advantages of EVs, from cleaner air to reduced fossil fuel imports."

Other regions are also gaining momentum. In Latin America, Uruguay reached a 27% EV share, roughly on par with the EU. Mexico and Brazil continue to show steady growth, now ahead of Japan, where the EV share has remained around 3% since 2022. Turkey reached 17%, overtaking Belgium and becoming the fourth largest EV market in Europe by volume.

Emerging markets are buying Chinese electric vehicles

Since mid-2023, almost all growth in EV exports from China has been to non-OECD markets. Brazil, Mexico, UAE, and Indonesia are among the top 10 destinations for Chinese EV exports this year, as their governments have implemented policies to support EV adoption, including tax reductions and incentives for domestic production.

As more countries switch to electric vehicles, the impact on fossil fuel demand is already being felt. Electric vehicles are three times more efficient than internal combustion engine vehicles, meaning they provide significant reductions in oil consumption even in countries that are still heavily dependent on fossil fuels for electricity generation. In Brazil, where electricity is mostly clean, electric vehicles with electric motors have reduced fossil fuel demand by about 90%. In Indonesia, this figure has almost halved.

Graham said: "Emerging markets will shape the future of the global automotive market. The choices made now regarding charging infrastructure and early support will determine how quickly this momentum continues."

