Star forward Neymar has been called up to the Brazil national team after a 1. 5-year break due to a knee injury. In the last 4 matches for "Santos", he scored 3 goals and provided 3 assists.
Paun Rogovey has been appointed as Ukraine's new ambassador to Moldova, replacing the previously announced Danilov. Yuriy Klymenko, who is already ambassador to Argentina, will concurrently head the embassy in Uruguay.
Polish prime minister Donald Tusk has announced his refusal to accept the EU-Mercosur free trade agreement in its current form. The agreement was supposed to create one of the largest free trade zones with a population of more than 700 million.
Polish farmers threaten to block all border crossings with Ukraine if the government does not fulfill their demands. Farmers are demanding the preservation of the tax and opposition to the free trade agreement with South America.
Yamandu Orsi won the presidential election in Uruguay with almost 50% of the vote. This means the country's return to center-left leadership after five years of right-wing conservative rule.
Farmers in 80 departments of France are protesting against the free trade agreement between the EU and Mercosur. The farmers are demanding to change the agreement due to non-compliance with the climate agreement and unequal production conditions.
The Argos Georgia sinks due to flooding near the Falkland Islands. 6 people died, 14 were rescued, and 7 went missing. Among the crew were citizens of different countries, including russia.
Today, the fourth Friday of June, is the International Rosé Day. The French region of Provence is considered to be the birthplace of rosé wine, where it was first produced in the fourteenth century.
Iraq and Jordan withdrew their signatures from the joint communiqué of the Global Peace Summit, bringing the document aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine to 78 countries.
Colombia's Congress has passed a bill banning bullfighting across the country from 2027, with a three-year transition period to help those whose livelihoods depend on the practice.
India will participate in all important global summits to advance the agenda of global peace, security and development, voicing the concerns of the Global South and promoting a vision of people-centered development and a prosperous and peaceful world.
The Ombudsperson's Office calls on Latin American countries, in particular Argentina, Chile and Uruguay, to join the coalition for the return of Ukrainian children deported by russia and support the Ukrainian peace formula during high-level meetings.
More than 100 people have been killed and 128 are missing due to heavy rains and widespread flooding that destroyed bridges and buildings in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul, forcing more than 163,000 residents to evacuate their homes, with further rains expected to further worsen the situation.
