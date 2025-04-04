$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15507 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28209 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64576 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213499 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122445 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391695 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310576 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213719 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244203 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255087 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
57%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22709 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45198 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131610 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14749 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14020 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131610 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213499 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391695 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254216 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310576 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2954 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14020 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45198 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72059 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57161 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Uruguay

News by theme

Neymar returns to the Brazil national team after injury: what is known about his form

Star forward Neymar has been called up to the Brazil national team after a 1. 5-year break due to a knee injury. In the last 4 matches for "Santos", he scored 3 goals and provided 3 assists.

Sports • March 6, 06:58 PM • 20127 views

Not Danilov: Zelensky appointed ambassador to Moldova

Paun Rogovey has been appointed as Ukraine's new ambassador to Moldova, replacing the previously announced Danilov. Yuriy Klymenko, who is already ambassador to Argentina, will concurrently head the embassy in Uruguay.

Politics • February 7, 09:20 PM • 48593 views

Poland joins opposition to EU trade deal-Mercosur

Polish prime minister Donald Tusk has announced his refusal to accept the EU-Mercosur free trade agreement in its current form. The agreement was supposed to create one of the largest free trade zones with a population of more than 700 million.

News of the World • November 27, 09:00 AM • 16623 views

Polish farmers threaten to block the entire border with Ukraine in December

Polish farmers threaten to block all border crossings with Ukraine if the government does not fulfill their demands. Farmers are demanding the preservation of the tax and opposition to the free trade agreement with South America.

News of the World • November 26, 01:49 AM • 71722 views

Uruguay changes course: presidential election results

Yamandu Orsi won the presidential election in Uruguay with almost 50% of the vote. This means the country's return to center-left leadership after five years of right-wing conservative rule.

News of the World • November 25, 03:52 AM • 18014 views

French farmers launch large-scale protests against trade agreement with Mercosur

Farmers in 80 departments of France are protesting against the free trade agreement between the EU and Mercosur. The farmers are demanding to change the agreement due to non-compliance with the climate agreement and unequal production conditions.

News of the World • November 18, 12:48 PM • 17258 views

A fishing boat with russians on board sinks in the Atlantic: 6 dead, 7 missing

The Argos Georgia sinks due to flooding near the Falkland Islands. 6 people died, 14 were rescued, and 7 went missing. Among the crew were citizens of different countries, including russia.

Society • July 23, 11:38 PM • 20000 views

June 28: International Rosé Wine Day, Milk Chocolate Day

Today, the fourth Friday of June, is the International Rosé Day. The French region of Provence is considered to be the birthplace of rosé wine, where it was first produced in the fourteenth century.

UNN Lite • June 28, 03:03 AM • 105401 views

Iraq and Jordan refuse to sign joint communiqué on peace in Ukraine

Iraq and Jordan withdrew their signatures from the joint communiqué of the Global Peace Summit, bringing the document aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine to 78 countries.

Politics • June 16, 09:34 PM • 106240 views

Colombia passes bill banning bullfighting from 2027

Colombia's Congress has passed a bill banning bullfighting across the country from 2027, with a three-year transition period to help those whose livelihoods depend on the practice.

News of the World • May 29, 02:57 PM • 21702 views

India to join Global Peace Summit, PM Modi confirms participation in global order summits

India will participate in all important global summits to advance the agenda of global peace, security and development, voicing the concerns of the Global South and promoting a vision of people-centered development and a prosperous and peaceful world.

Politics • May 20, 12:47 PM • 19671 views

Ombudsperson's Office invites Latin American countries to join coalition for return of deported Ukrainian children

The Ombudsperson's Office calls on Latin American countries, in particular Argentina, Chile and Uruguay, to join the coalition for the return of Ukrainian children deported by russia and support the Ukrainian peace formula during high-level meetings.

War • May 20, 12:28 PM • 21967 views

Deadly floods in Brazil: 100 people killed, almost one hundred and fifty more missing

More than 100 people have been killed and 128 are missing due to heavy rains and widespread flooding that destroyed bridges and buildings in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul, forcing more than 163,000 residents to evacuate their homes, with further rains expected to further worsen the situation.

News of the World • May 9, 11:10 AM • 17371 views

Death toll from rains in southern Brazil rises to 78, many missing

At least 78 people have died and more than 115,000 have been displaced by severe flooding caused by heavy rains in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul.

News of the World • May 6, 09:19 AM • 20638 views

Rains in Brazil kill 31 people, 70 more are missing

More than 70 people are reported missing after heavy rains forced 17,000 people to flee their homes and damaged nearly half of the 497 towns in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul, which borders Uruguay and Argentina.

News of the World • May 3, 05:43 PM • 23007 views