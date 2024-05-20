India to join Global Peace Summit, PM Modi confirms participation in global order summits

India will participate in all important summits that advance the agenda of global peace, security and development, Indian Prime Minister Modi has confirmed his country's participation in the Global Peace Summit. UNN writes with reference to the Times of India.

India will participate in all important summits that advance the agenda of global peace, security and development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

In an interview with PTI, the Indian prime minister commented on the invitation to attend the G-7 meeting and peace summit in Ukraine next month.

(India) will be the voice of the Global South" at these summits to shape the global discourse and advance the vision of people-centered development and a prosperous and peaceful world. - said the leader of the Indian government.

The invitations sent to India are a confirmation of its importance and contribution to international affairs, the Prime Minister said.

This reflects the strong global engagement we have in line with our philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family) - Modi emphasized.

Recall

The Ombudsperson's Office calls on Latin American countries, in particular Argentina, Chile and Uruguay, to join the coalition for the return of Ukrainian children deported by Russia and to support the Ukrainian Formula for Peace during high-level meetings.

Musk travels to India to meet Modi amid big election and discuss Tesla's investment plans