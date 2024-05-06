Death toll from rains in southern Brazil rises to 78, many missing

The death toll from heavy rains that caused flooding in the state of Rio Grande do Sul in southern Brazil has risen to at least 78, according to local authorities on Sunday, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

According to the state's civil defense office, the death toll could still rise significantly, as the number of missing persons rose to 105 on Sunday, up from about 70 the previous day. The agency also said it was investigating whether four other deaths were related to the weather.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva arrived in Rio Grande do Sul on Sunday morning with most of his cabinet to discuss rescue and recovery efforts with local authorities.

Volunteers using boats, jet skis, and even swimming are helping with the rescue efforts.

Flooding from hurricanes over the past few days has affected more than two-thirds of the nearly 500 towns in the state bordering Uruguay and Argentina, forcing more than 115,000 people to flee their homes, authorities said.

Flooding destroyed roads and bridges in several towns. The rains also triggered landslides and the partial collapse of a small hydroelectric dam.

According to authorities, more than 400,000 people were without power on Sunday night, and nearly a third of the state's population was without water.

According to the National Geological Survey, Lake Guaiba in Porto Alegre has burst its banks, reaching the highest water level in the history of observations. Porto Alegre International Airport has suspended all flights since Friday.

Addendum

During his weekly address to the crowd in St. Peter's Square in the Vatican, Pope Francis said on Sunday that he was praying for the people of Rio Grande do Sul.