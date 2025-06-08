In Kyiv, a downpour with hail caused trouble: details

Kyiv was suddenly hit by a heavy downpour with hail. Flooded streets, fallen trees, damaged property. The capital is gradually recovering from the bad weather. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko.

Kyivans, the bad weather has brought us trouble. We are recording falling trees in the city's districts. Unfortunately, there is damaged property, cars. Many people have seen the bad weather with their own eyes or are now seeing the consequences in their news feeds - he wrote.

Details

According to him, the heads of the district administrations of the capital are in touch and are dealing with the issue of eliminating the consequences of the bad weather.

We are connecting district communal enterprises for the maintenance of green spaces, Kyivzelenbud, Kyivmisksvitlo (there are network breaks), KARS. The services will do everything possible - added Tkachenko.

