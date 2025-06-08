Cool weather is coming to Ukraine: the heat will drop to +19+24 degrees - weather forecaster

On Monday, June 9, a weakening of the summer heat is predicted in most of the country. Ukraine will be crossed by a cold atmospheric front, which will bring a weakening of the heat to the western, northern regions of Ukraine, part of the central and even some areas of Odesa region. This was reported by weather forecaster Natalka Didenko on social networks, writes UNN.

Details

The air temperature will drop to a comfortable +19+24 degrees. Although hot weather will still persist in the south, east and Dnipropetrovsk region, from +30 to +36 degrees.

The week in Ukraine will take a break from excessive degrees, fresh air will come, even in the east and south the heat will gradually subside. The atmospheric front will bring local thunderstorms. - wrote the weather forecaster.

In Kyiv, the heat will subside to +24 degrees on Monday. Rain with thunderstorms is more likely tonight and tomorrow morning. During the day tomorrow it is possible to have a fine day without precipitation, +24 degrees.

Short-term rains and thunderstorms are expected in most western and northern regions, as well as in Vinnytsia region at night.

