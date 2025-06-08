Cool weather is coming to Ukraine: the heat will drop to +19+24 degrees - weather forecaster

$41.470.00
The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week
June 7, 03:01 PM • 40402 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 103347 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 57617 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 79071 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM • 79115 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM • 52963 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 172112 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 113643 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 168757 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 95109 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Attack on Zaporizhzhia: the enemy launched over half a thousand strikes on 16 settlements

June 8, 04:12 AM • 19183 views

Enemy losses per day: 1120 occupiers eliminated, one aircraft and 7 missiles shot down

June 8, 04:44 AM • 14174 views

USA: Russia is preparing a powerful strike on Ukraine as revenge for Operation "Spiderweb" - Reuters

June 8, 05:17 AM • 16474 views

Protests in Los Angeles over immigration raids: Trump sent National Guard troops

June 8, 07:09 AM • 14589 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

08:18 AM • 13722 views
Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

08:18 AM • 13921 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 172112 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 161206 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 159306 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 203402 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Oleh Syniehubov

Elon Musk

Ihor Terekhov

Actual places

Ukraine

Kharkiv

Canada

United States

Kyiv

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 78034 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 102268 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 168757 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 146106 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 185965 views
9K720 Iskander

The Washington Post

Tupolev Tu-22M

Tu-95

Tu-160

Cool weather is coming to Ukraine: the heat will drop to +19+24 degrees - weather forecaster

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2046 views

A cooling is expected in Ukraine on June 9 due to an atmospheric front. The temperature will drop to +19+24 degrees, but it will still be hot in the south and east – up to +36.

Cool weather is coming to Ukraine: the heat will drop to +19+24 degrees - weather forecaster

On Monday, June 9, a weakening of the summer heat is predicted in most of the country. Ukraine will be crossed by a cold atmospheric front, which will bring a weakening of the heat to the western, northern regions of Ukraine, part of the central and even some areas of Odesa region. This was reported by weather forecaster Natalka Didenko on social networks, writes UNN.

Details

The air temperature will drop to a comfortable +19+24 degrees. Although hot weather will still persist in the south, east and Dnipropetrovsk region, from +30 to +36 degrees.

The week in Ukraine will take a break from excessive degrees, fresh air will come, even in the east and south the heat will gradually subside. The atmospheric front will bring local thunderstorms.

- wrote the weather forecaster.

In Kyiv, the heat will subside to +24 degrees on Monday. Rain with thunderstorms is more likely tonight and tomorrow morning. During the day tomorrow it is possible to have a fine day without precipitation, +24 degrees.

Short-term rains and thunderstorms are expected in most western and northern regions, as well as in Vinnytsia region at night.

Liliia Naboka

Weather and environment
Vinnytsia Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

Weather and environment
Vinnytsia Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv
