The NBU has issued a new commemorative coin dedicated to diplomats: what is depicted on it

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has issued a new commemorative coin "Diplomacy" with a face value of 5 hryvnias. This was reported by the NBU press service, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the obverse of the coin features a stylized image of an olive branch – the oldest symbol of peace and good neighborliness.

On the reverse, intertwined lines are depicted at the top, symbolizing the complexity of international relations. The triangle visually emphasizes the stability of the foundation of diplomatic activity.

The central element of the composition is a drawing of the seal impression of the Zaporizhian Host from 1648–1649, which testifies to the historical nature of the Ukrainian diplomatic tradition - the NBU said.

They clarified that the mintage of the coin is up to 75,000 pieces in souvenir packaging. Its sale in the NBU's online numismatic products store will begin on December 24, 2025.

Recall

The National Bank of Ukraine issued a new commemorative coin "Ukrainian Cotton. Unmanned Surface Vehicle "Magura" with a face value of 5 hryvnias. The coin is dedicated to the engineering skill of Ukrainian weapons developers and the combat prowess of soldiers who have turned naval drones into one of the most effective types of weapons.

