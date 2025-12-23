$42.250.09
December 22, 07:00 PM • 9994 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM • 19481 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 33154 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM • 25302 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
December 22, 01:08 PM • 25205 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 22, 01:06 PM • 24789 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
December 22, 11:25 AM • 23110 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
December 22, 10:46 AM • 20946 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
December 22, 10:39 AM • 18198 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 22, 10:33 AM • 13840 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
Publications
Exclusives
The NBU has issued a new commemorative coin dedicated to diplomats: what is depicted on it

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

The National Bank of Ukraine has issued a commemorative coin "Diplomacy" with a face value of 5 hryvnias. It depicts an olive branch and a sketch of the seal impression of the Zaporizhian Host from 1648–1649.

The NBU has issued a new commemorative coin dedicated to diplomats: what is depicted on it

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has issued a new commemorative coin "Diplomacy" with a face value of 5 hryvnias. This was reported by the NBU press service, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the obverse of the coin features a stylized image of an olive branch – the oldest symbol of peace and good neighborliness.

On the reverse, intertwined lines are depicted at the top, symbolizing the complexity of international relations. The triangle visually emphasizes the stability of the foundation of diplomatic activity.

The central element of the composition is a drawing of the seal impression of the Zaporizhian Host from 1648–1649, which testifies to the historical nature of the Ukrainian diplomatic tradition

- the NBU said.

They clarified that the mintage of the coin is up to 75,000 pieces in souvenir packaging. Its sale in the NBU's online numismatic products store will begin on December 24, 2025.

Recall

The National Bank of Ukraine issued a new commemorative coin "Ukrainian Cotton. Unmanned Surface Vehicle "Magura" with a face value of 5 hryvnias. The coin is dedicated to the engineering skill of Ukrainian weapons developers and the combat prowess of soldiers who have turned naval drones into one of the most effective types of weapons.

Renaming "kopiika" to "shah": Rada supported the law in the first reading18.12.25, 11:48 • 32751 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
National Bank of Ukraine