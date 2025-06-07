Bad weather in Poland left almost 30,000 people without electricity

About 30,000 people were left without electricity in various regions of Poland after strong winds knocked down trees and broke power lines, local authorities said, UNN reports, citing euronews.

This was another manifestation of extreme weather observed throughout the country, especially in the south, where heavy rains, gusts of wind reaching 80 km/h, and large hail damaged the facades of residential buildings and agricultural buildings.

In western Poland, up to 10 liters of precipitation per square meter fell in some places in 10 minutes.

According to reports, rescuers have been working to eliminate the consequences of the bad weather since Thursday evening.

The press secretary of the State Fire Service in Kielce said that the department received several times more calls than usual.

"In normal mode, we carry out more than 2,000 trips across the country, and here only in the Świętokrzyskie Voivodeship there were more than 200 of them," said Senior Captain Marcin Bajur.

Most of the incidents were registered in Małopolska, Silesia and Lublin Voivodeship in the south of the country.

According to local authorities, houses and basements were flooded, and fallen trees blocked roads and damaged infrastructure.

Marek Jamborsky, the mayor of Kocmyzhuv-Luborzhitsa gmina in the Lesser Poland Voivodeship, said that the hurricane left great destruction in the region.

"We have very large losses. This applies to municipal buildings, private houses, roads, broken trees, and flooding. So, there is a lot of work to do now," he said.

On Friday, the Institute of Meteorology and Water Management of Poland issued a first-degree storm warning for most of the country.

In Poland, about 10% of the population lives in flood-prone areas, and, according to the publication, scientists warn that due to climate change, the risk of flooding residential buildings may increase sevenfold.

According to the Polish police, at least 9 people died in September last year as a result of severe floods in the southwest of the country.