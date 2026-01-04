Kadyrov appeared in public with a cane after reports of his hospitalization

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, appeared in public with a cane after reports circulated online about his alleged hospitalization. This is reported by "Novaya Gazeta. Europe," according to UNN.

Details

"The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, appeared in public for the first time since late December – he attended the opening of a school for hafizes (people who know the Quran by heart) in the village of Novy Sharoy, Achkhoy-Martanovsky district. The recording shows that the head of Chechnya has a cane – he either walks leaning on it or simply holds it in his hands," the publication writes.

It is noted that the video recording published by Kadyrov was made at least in 2026, as on December 31, the advisor to the head of Chechnya, Adam Shakhidov, spoke about the school as being prepared for opening.

Before this, Kadyrov appeared in a video published on January 2 by Chechnya's Minister for National Policy, Akhmed Dudayev. The head of the region called news of his emergency hospitalization in Moscow "gossip from Satanists and neo-Nazis," and also stated that he was healthy and going to training.

As media previously reported, before the New Year, Kadyrov planned to participate in a meeting of the State Council, for which he flew to Moscow on December 24. On the night of December 24-25, according to reports, Kadyrov's health sharply deteriorated, and he was taken by ambulance to the Central Clinical Hospital of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation.

The media wrote that "in Moscow, he was barely resuscitated, after which he returned home and has not appeared in public since."

Russian generals inflate Ukraine's losses for Putin, concealing Russian failures - FT