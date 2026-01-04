In Russia, a military Kamaz truck carrying personnel was blown up: the occupiers suffered losses

$42.170.00
49.550.00
ukenru
11:20 AM • 1406 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
09:34 AM • 6464 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 29014 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 40759 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 50236 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 51637 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 48317 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 61857 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM • 82865 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
January 2, 11:39 AM • 69193 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
2.7m/s
69%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Secret stealth drone RQ-170 spotted in Puerto Rico after strikes on VenezuelaJanuary 4, 02:12 AM • 6142 views
Syria begins currency exchange: Assad portraits removed from banknotesJanuary 4, 02:31 AM • 6972 views
Elon Musk's Grok AI massively creates sexualized deepfakes of X users - ReutersJanuary 4, 03:34 AM • 5334 views
Venezuelan President Maduro taken to Brooklyn detention center after captureJanuary 4, 03:49 AM • 9402 views
Massive drone attack on Moscow: explosions in the Moscow region and closed airportsJanuary 4, 04:24 AM • 14279 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 81832 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 100559 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 111443 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 248113 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 183001 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Marco Rubio
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Venezuela
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 17294 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 65748 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 75292 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 72733 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 183003 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The New York Times
The Diplomat

In Russia, a military Kamaz truck carrying personnel was blown up: the occupiers suffered losses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 762 views

In Korenovsk, Krasnodar Krai, Russia, on December 26, 2025, at about 07:40, an explosion occurred at the entrance to the deployment site of the 47th Missile Brigade. As a result of a mine-explosive strike, a military Kamaz truck carrying personnel caught fire, and there were losses among the occupiers.

In Russia, a military Kamaz truck carrying personnel was blown up: the occupiers suffered losses

In the city of Korenovsk, Krasnodar Krai, Russia, an explosion occurred at the entrance to the deployment site of the 47th Missile Brigade of the 8th Army of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces. As a result of the explosion, a military Kamaz truck carrying personnel of the unit caught fire. There are casualties among the Russian occupiers. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

On the morning of December 26, 2025, at about 07:40, an explosion occurred in the city of Korenovsk, Krasnodar Krai, Russia, at the entrance to the deployment site of the 47th Missile Brigade of the 8th Army of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces. As a result of the mine-explosive damage, a military KAMAZ truck carrying personnel of the unit caught fire. Russian servicemen suffered casualties

- the statement says.

The GUR stated that soldiers and officers of the 47th Missile Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces are directly involved in missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine and war crimes against the civilian population.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region, four Russian occupiers were blown up in a Ural vehicle.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar in UkraineNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukraine
Melitopol