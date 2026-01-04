In Russia, a military Kamaz truck carrying personnel was blown up: the occupiers suffered losses

In the city of Korenovsk, Krasnodar Krai, Russia, an explosion occurred at the entrance to the deployment site of the 47th Missile Brigade of the 8th Army of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces. As a result of the explosion, a military Kamaz truck carrying personnel of the unit caught fire. There are casualties among the Russian occupiers. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

On the morning of December 26, 2025, at about 07:40, an explosion occurred in the city of Korenovsk, Krasnodar Krai, Russia, at the entrance to the deployment site of the 47th Missile Brigade of the 8th Army of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces. As a result of the mine-explosive damage, a military KAMAZ truck carrying personnel of the unit caught fire. Russian servicemen suffered casualties - the statement says.

The GUR stated that soldiers and officers of the 47th Missile Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces are directly involved in missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine and war crimes against the civilian population.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region, four Russian occupiers were blown up in a Ural vehicle.