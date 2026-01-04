Maduro's detention: Lithuania recalled how the Venezuelan leader supported Russia's aggression against Ukraine

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys reminded that the regime of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who was captured by the United States, supported Russia's war against Ukraine. Budrys wrote about this on the social network "X", reports UNN.

Details

We are closely monitoring the situation in Venezuela in cooperation with our international partners and allies. Lithuania has not recognized Nicolás Maduro as the legitimate president of Venezuela. We remind you that his regime supported Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine and actively cooperated with Iran and Cuba. - Budrys wrote.

At the same time, he emphasized that it is extremely important that any further actions comply with international law.

Recall

Maduro's capture took place on the night of January 3 in Caracas during Operation "Absolute Resolve", carried out by elite Delta Force soldiers with the support of the FBI.

After their detention, the couple was first taken to the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima, from where they were later transported by plane to the United States.