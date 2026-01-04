Maduro's detention: Lithuania recalled how the Venezuelan leader supported Russia's aggression against Ukraine

$42.170.00
49.550.00
ukenru
09:34 AM • 1042 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 24850 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 36296 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 46520 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 49101 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 46997 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 60597 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM • 81569 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
January 2, 11:39 AM • 68719 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM • 88977 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
2m/s
58%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump: "Cuba will fall on its own" - US not planning military action against HavanaJanuary 4, 12:51 AM • 6218 views
Latvia will hand over another batch of confiscated cars to Ukraine, including a luxury LincolnJanuary 4, 01:07 AM • 14010 views
Democrats accuse Trump of lying about Venezuela and demand a plan for governing the countryJanuary 4, 01:38 AM • 10428 views
Venezuelan President Maduro taken to Brooklyn detention center after captureJanuary 4, 03:49 AM • 4878 views
Massive drone attack on Moscow: explosions in the Moscow region and closed airports04:24 AM • 11713 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 79133 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 97916 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 109173 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 245861 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 179982 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Marco Rubio
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Venezuela
Great Britain
New York City
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 15724 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 64628 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 74238 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 71765 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 179987 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The New York Times
BM-21 "Grad"

Maduro's detention: Lithuania recalled how the Venezuelan leader supported Russia's aggression against Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys recalled that Nicolás Maduro's regime supported Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine. Lithuania did not recognize Maduro as the legitimate president of Venezuela.

Maduro's detention: Lithuania recalled how the Venezuelan leader supported Russia's aggression against Ukraine

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys reminded that the regime of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who was captured by the United States, supported Russia's war against Ukraine. Budrys wrote about this on the social network "X", reports UNN.

Details

We are closely monitoring the situation in Venezuela in cooperation with our international partners and allies. Lithuania has not recognized Nicolás Maduro as the legitimate president of Venezuela. We remind you that his regime supported Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine and actively cooperated with Iran and Cuba.

- Budrys wrote.

At the same time, he emphasized that it is extremely important that any further actions comply with international law.

Recall

Maduro's capture took place on the night of January 3 in Caracas during Operation "Absolute Resolve", carried out by elite Delta Force soldiers with the support of the FBI.

After their detention, the couple was first taken to the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima, from where they were later transported by plane to the United States.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Social network
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Nicolas Maduro
Cuba
Venezuela
Lithuania
United States
Ukraine
Iran