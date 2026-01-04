$42.170.00
Zelenskyy announced the appointment of a new head of the State Border Guard Service soon
11:20 AM • 10119 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
09:34 AM • 11688 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 31291 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 43378 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 52171 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 52588 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 49003 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 62610 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM • 83924 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
Iran's leader ordered to "put in their place" protesters in the country: the death toll rose to 15 people
Elon Musk's Grok AI massively creates sexualized deepfakes of X users - Reuters
Venezuelan President Maduro taken to Brooklyn detention center after capture
Massive drone attack on Moscow: explosions in the Moscow region and closed airports
Defense Forces neutralized 39 enemy UAVs during night air attacks on Ukraine
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic Odrex
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave advice
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferral
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 08:23 PM • 249486 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Marco Rubio
Ukraine
United States
Venezuela
Kharkiv
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinos
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photos
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect it
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?
Technology
Social network
Heating
The New York Times
The Diplomat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko have decided on candidates for the new head of the State Border Guard Service. The appointment will take place soon, as Zelenskyy announced on social media.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that together with Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, they have decided on candidates for the new head of the State Border Guard Service, and the appointment "will take place soon," as he reported on Sunday on social media, writes UNN.

Details

"A meeting with the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko. First of all, the minister reported on the security situation in the regions today and the elimination of the consequences of Russian strikes. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine works clearly, thank you for that," Zelenskyy said.

According to the President, they also discussed with the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs the further development of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. "It is important that border guards, together with all other components of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine, successfully perform combat missions," he pointed out.

Together with Ihor Klymenko, we have identified candidates for the appointment of the new head of the State Border Guard Service. The appointment will take place soon. Glory to Ukraine!

- Zelenskyy announced.

Julia Shramko

