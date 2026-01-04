Zelenskyy announced the appointment of a new head of the State Border Guard Service soon

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that together with Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, they have decided on candidates for the new head of the State Border Guard Service, and the appointment "will take place soon," as he reported on Sunday on social media, writes UNN.

Details

"A meeting with the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko. First of all, the minister reported on the security situation in the regions today and the elimination of the consequences of Russian strikes. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine works clearly, thank you for that," Zelenskyy said.

According to the President, they also discussed with the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs the further development of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. "It is important that border guards, together with all other components of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine, successfully perform combat missions," he pointed out.

Together with Ihor Klymenko, we have identified candidates for the appointment of the new head of the State Border Guard Service. The appointment will take place soon. Glory to Ukraine! - Zelenskyy announced.

