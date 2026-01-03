Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture

US President Donald Trump announced that Washington is already making decisions regarding the future of Venezuela and plans to actively participate in the processes in that country. This was reported by Fox News, according to UNN.

Details

In an interview with Fox News, Donald Trump stated that the United States does not intend to "let someone else just come in and continue what he did," referring to the current Venezuelan government. According to him, the US is already making decisions and plans to actively engage in events.

We are making that decision right now. We cannot take the risk of letting someone else just come in and continue what he was doing. So we're making that decision right now and we're going to be very involved in it. We want freedom for the people. We want, you know, to have a great relationship. I think the people of Venezuela are very, very happy because they love the United States. In fact, they were run by a dictatorship - or even worse. It couldn't have been worse. It was terrible - what was happening in Venezuela. A huge number of people were dying from drugs. And what they did to our country, sending us prisoners, people from mental institutions, drug lords - everyone, - they sent them by the hundreds of thousands into our country. It's just unforgivable - said US President Donald Trump.

Additionally, Trump is expected to address the nation at 11:00 AM ET from Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

Recall

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were captured in their bedroom by American troops during a night raid.

The Russian Foreign Ministry called on the US to release Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, citing information about their presence in the US.