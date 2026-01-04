$42.170.00
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as the interim head of the State Border Guard Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 264 views

Valeriy Vavryniuk, the first deputy head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, will temporarily perform the duties of the head of the SBGS. The corresponding decree was signed by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on January 4, 2026.

Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as the interim head of the State Border Guard Service

Valeriy Vavryniuk, First Deputy Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, will temporarily perform the duties of the Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. The corresponding decree No. 10/2026 was signed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on January 4, writes UNN.

Valeriy Pavlovych Vavryniuk, First Deputy Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, is to temporarily perform the duties of the Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

- the decree states.

Recall

On January 4, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he and Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko had decided on candidates for the new head of the State Border Guard Service, and the appointment "will take place soon."

Julia Shramko

Politics
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy