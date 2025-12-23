$42.250.09
The enemy is carrying out a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions, power outages, and infrastructure damage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 436 views

On the morning of December 23, the enemy launched a combined attack on Ukraine, causing explosions and damage to civilian infrastructure. This resulted in emergency and unscheduled power outages in a number of regions.

The enemy is carrying out a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions, power outages, and infrastructure damage

On Tuesday morning, December 23, the enemy is carrying out a massive combined attack on Ukraine. This was reported by UNN.

Details

In particular, local public pages report explosions in Rivne, Burshtyn and Rohatyn (Ivano-Frankivsk region), as well as on the outskirts of Cherkasy.

In turn, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, reported that Russian drones attacked civilian infrastructure in Shostka district, and there were also hits in Konotop district. Preliminarily, no one was injured, but there are power outages.

Meanwhile, emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv and Cherkasy regions due to the enemy attack.

The Ministry of Energy confirmed that Russia is again attacking Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which has led to emergency power outages in a number of Ukrainian regions.

As soon as the security situation allows, rescuers and energy workers will begin to eliminate the consequences of the attack to restore power supply in the regions as soon as possible. Emergency shutdowns will be canceled after the situation in the energy system stabilizes.

- promised the agency.

They urged "everyone to remain calm and follow official information."

Recall

The day before, in the Odesa region, Russia attacked energy facilities and the Pivdennyi port, where about 30 containers with flour and oil caught fire. More than 120,000 subscribers in the region were left without electricity.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
