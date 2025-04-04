A rocket attack on the Shostka community was recorded in Sumy region on January 20. The attack damaged multi-storey buildings and an infrastructure facility, with no casualties.
Russian troops fired 13 missiles at Shostka in Sumy region, damaging 12 high-rise buildings and three boiler houses. The strikes left 45 buildings without heating and damaged two educational institutions.
A rocket attack on the Shostka community damaged 12 high-rise buildings and 2 educational institutions. Infrastructure facilities were destroyed, shelling continues and rescuers are working.
After the attack by Russian drones in Shostka, Sumy region, most boiler houses stopped working. Currently, heat is supplied only from biofuel boilers.
On the night of October 19, enemy aircraft attacked a fire and rescue unit in Shostka. 5 rescuers were wounded, the building and 6 units of SES equipment were damaged.
Schedules of emergency power outages for stages 1 to 5 have been introduced in Sumy region. Shostka, Konotop and part of Sumy districts will be cut off.
Over the past week, 535 people, including 143 children, have been evacuated from the border communities of Sumy region. A total of 3,804 people, including 6,469 children, have been evacuated from 34 settlements near the border.
During the night, Russians fired 14 times at Sumy region, 20 explosions were recorded. As a result of a Shahed UAV air strike on critical infrastructure, three territorial communities lost power.
Enemy forces attacked critical infrastructure facilities in Shostka district of Sumy region using Shahed drones. As a result of the attack, Shostka, Hlukhiv and Yampil communities were cut off from electricity.
On October 1, the occupiers dropped 4 guided bombs on the Esman community of Sumy region. A 45-year-old woman was killed, her 47-year-old husband and another civilian were wounded. An investigation is underway.
NPC Ukrenergo has introduced schedules of emergency power outages in Sumy region at 09:25.
At night, 9 enemy Shaheds were shot down in Sumy region. There were 15 explosions from 11 attacks on the border areas and settlements of the region, including attacks with KABs, mortars, drones and a missile attack.
The enemy launched an air strike on the energy facilities of the Shostka community in Sumy region using Shahed drones. Emergency services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack.
The head of the Sumy RMA reported that 3,800 people, including 175 children, have been evacuated from the dangerous areas of the region since August 6. In total, 19800 people, including 2500 children, have been evacuated since the beginning of the evacuation.
Russia has launched a record number of strikes with its KABs in the Sumy region, dropping 56 bombs. Two people were killed in Mohrytsia - a 22-year-old brother and his 6-year-old sister who refused to be evacuated.
In the Sumy region, enemy shelling damaged critical infrastructure, a post office building, and transportation. Over the day, 41 attacks with 140 explosions were recorded in the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions.
A 14-year-old boy died and 12 civilians were wounded as a result of an MLRS strike on the center of Hlukhiv in Sumy region. Residential buildings, a school, a shop and vehicles were damaged.
The second recruitment center for the Ukrainian army in the region has opened in Sumy. The center will provide advice to those wishing to join the Defense Forces.
Rescuers extinguished a large-scale fire in the Shostka community of Sumy region after a Russian air strike on a critical infrastructure facility. The strike was carried out on July 23, causing significant damage.
At night, the occupiers launched an air strike on critical infrastructure facilities in the Shostka community of Sumy region. The liquidation of the aftermath is underway, and no one has been reported dead.
russians attacked critical infrastructure facilities in Shostka district. Over the past day, 20 shellings were carried out in the border areas of Sumy region, and 44 explosions were recorded in six communities.
A fire broke out in a private household in the village of Voronizh, Sumy region, engulfing the garage, summer kitchen and utility rooms, which rescuers extinguished using about 20 tons of water.
In the Shostka district of Sumy region, the enemy attacked a police car with a drone, wounding a local resident who was passing by, while police officers were not injured.
The evacuation of the population from the border areas of Sumy region has been ongoing since July last year: 28 settlements within the five-kilometer border zone have been fully evacuated and are under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, while the evacuation of other settlements is ongoing.
In Ukraine today, power supply restrictions are applied during the day, significant imports are planned, and more than 55 thousand subscribers are de-energized due to bad weather.
the Russians fired at infrastructure facilities in the Sumy region from multiple launch rocket systems, there were no reports of civilian casualties.
Two girls aged 18 and 14 jumped from the 9th floor of a high-rise building in Shostka, Sumy region, and died on the spot. Police are currently investigating their motives.
Russian troops have already carried out 6 attacks on the Sumy region at night and in the morning, 31 explosions were recorded.
Power engineers restored power supply in Sumy, Romensk and Akhtyr districts after an enemy airstrike disrupted power supply on the night of May 22, while work continues to restore power supply in Shostka and Konotop districts.
Due to Russia's attack on the energy sector, the city of Sumy was left without electricity, and efforts are currently being made to restore electricity supply and provide electricity to critical infrastructure facilities in the first place.