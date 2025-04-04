$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15450 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28081 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64514 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213413 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122409 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391645 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310523 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213705 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244198 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255083 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Russians launch a missile strike in Sumy region: high-rise buildings and infrastructure damaged

A rocket attack on the Shostka community was recorded in Sumy region on January 20. The attack damaged multi-storey buildings and an infrastructure facility, with no casualties.

War • January 20, 10:52 AM • 27057 views

Russian army hit Shostka with 13 missiles. More than 40 houses left without heat - RMA

Russian troops fired 13 missiles at Shostka in Sumy region, damaging 12 high-rise buildings and three boiler houses. The strikes left 45 buildings without heating and damaged two educational institutions.

Society • December 31, 10:25 AM • 24963 views

Russian army hits infrastructure in Sumy region with missiles: what is known

A rocket attack on the Shostka community damaged 12 high-rise buildings and 2 educational institutions. Infrastructure facilities were destroyed, shelling continues and rescuers are working.

War • December 31, 06:59 AM • 23573 views

Shostka left without heat after Russian attack - mayor

After the attack by Russian drones in Shostka, Sumy region, most boiler houses stopped working. Currently, heat is supplied only from biofuel boilers.

Society • November 13, 01:22 PM • 17447 views

Enemy attacked a unit of the State Emergency Service in Shostka: 5 rescuers wounded

On the night of October 19, enemy aircraft attacked a fire and rescue unit in Shostka. 5 rescuers were wounded, the building and 6 units of SES equipment were damaged.

Society • October 19, 07:19 AM • 32502 views

Sumy region introduces emergency shutdown schedules after night attack by Russia

Schedules of emergency power outages for stages 1 to 5 have been introduced in Sumy region. Shostka, Konotop and part of Sumy districts will be cut off.

Society • October 19, 06:24 AM • 29593 views

Almost 150 children evacuated from border communities in Sumy region over the past week - RMA

Over the past week, 535 people, including 143 children, have been evacuated from the border communities of Sumy region. A total of 3,804 people, including 6,469 children, have been evacuated from 34 settlements near the border.

Society • October 13, 07:25 AM • 52867 views

In Sumy region 4 “Shaheds” were shot down, 20 explosions per night due to enemy attacks

During the night, Russians fired 14 times at Sumy region, 20 explosions were recorded. As a result of a Shahed UAV air strike on critical infrastructure, three territorial communities lost power.

War • October 2, 06:59 AM • 33762 views

Occupants launch air strike in Sumy region: three communities are without electricity

Enemy forces attacked critical infrastructure facilities in Shostka district of Sumy region using Shahed drones. As a result of the attack, Shostka, Hlukhiv and Yampil communities were cut off from electricity.

Society • October 1, 09:03 PM • 49260 views

Russian army dropped 4 KABs in Sumy region: a woman was killed, two wounded

On October 1, the occupiers dropped 4 guided bombs on the Esman community of Sumy region. A 45-year-old woman was killed, her 47-year-old husband and another civilian were wounded. An investigation is underway.

War • October 1, 09:30 AM • 12731 views

Emergency shutdown schedules introduced in Sumy region

NPC Ukrenergo has introduced schedules of emergency power outages in Sumy region at 09:25.

Society • September 27, 06:49 AM • 15493 views

In Sumy region 9 “Shaheds” were shot down, 15 explosions from enemy shelling overnight

At night, 9 enemy Shaheds were shot down in Sumy region. There were 15 explosions from 11 attacks on the border areas and settlements of the region, including attacks with KABs, mortars, drones and a missile attack.

War • September 24, 06:29 AM • 16142 views

Russian drones attacked power facilities in Sumy region

The enemy launched an air strike on the energy facilities of the Shostka community in Sumy region using Shahed drones. Emergency services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

Society • September 21, 08:52 PM • 19877 views

About 3,800 people evacuated from dangerous areas of Sumy region over a week - RMA

The head of the Sumy RMA reported that 3,800 people, including 175 children, have been evacuated from the dangerous areas of the region since August 6. In total, 19800 people, including 2500 children, have been evacuated since the beginning of the evacuation.

Society • August 12, 12:56 PM • 28753 views

Russians dropped a record number of unmanned aerial vehicles in Sumy region: a child was killed

Russia has launched a record number of strikes with its KABs in the Sumy region, dropping 56 bombs. Two people were killed in Mohrytsia - a 22-year-old brother and his 6-year-old sister who refused to be evacuated.

War • August 8, 11:25 AM • 31713 views

Hostile shelling in Sumy region: critical infrastructure and transport damaged

In the Sumy region, enemy shelling damaged critical infrastructure, a post office building, and transportation. Over the day, 41 attacks with 140 explosions were recorded in the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

War • August 4, 07:16 AM • 74365 views

Shelling in Sumy region: 14-year-old boy killed in Hlukhiv as a result of Russian attack

A 14-year-old boy died and 12 civilians were wounded as a result of an MLRS strike on the center of Hlukhiv in Sumy region. Residential buildings, a school, a shop and vehicles were damaged.

Society • July 27, 02:05 PM • 44224 views

The second recruitment center of the Ukrainian army opened in Sumy region

The second recruitment center for the Ukrainian army in the region has opened in Sumy. The center will provide advice to those wishing to join the Defense Forces.

Society • July 25, 12:45 PM • 18551 views

Aftermath of the Russian strike: rescuers extinguish fire at a critical infrastructure facility in Sumy region

Rescuers extinguished a large-scale fire in the Shostka community of Sumy region after a Russian air strike on a critical infrastructure facility. The strike was carried out on July 23, causing significant damage.

Society • July 23, 05:28 PM • 102019 views

At night, terrorists attacked critical infrastructure in Sumy region

At night, the occupiers launched an air strike on critical infrastructure facilities in the Shostka community of Sumy region. The liquidation of the aftermath is underway, and no one has been reported dead.

Society • July 23, 04:05 AM • 29458 views

russians attack critical infrastructure in Sumy region

russians attacked critical infrastructure facilities in Shostka district. Over the past day, 20 shellings were carried out in the border areas of Sumy region, and 44 explosions were recorded in six communities.

War • July 21, 06:53 AM • 35112 views

Fire in a household in Sumy region extinguished with 20 tons of water

A fire broke out in a private household in the village of Voronizh, Sumy region, engulfing the garage, summer kitchen and utility rooms, which rescuers extinguished using about 20 tons of water.

Society • June 30, 02:43 AM • 23449 views

Enemy attacked police car with drone in Sumy region, one wounded - Ministry of Internal Affairs

In the Shostka district of Sumy region, the enemy attacked a police car with a drone, wounding a local resident who was passing by, while police officers were not injured.

War • June 29, 07:22 AM • 28800 views

Evacuation of the population from the border areas continues in Sumy region: RMA provided details

The evacuation of the population from the border areas of Sumy region has been ongoing since July last year: 28 settlements within the five-kilometer border zone have been fully evacuated and are under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, while the evacuation of other settlements is ongoing.

Society • June 18, 05:24 PM • 39602 views

Electricity supply restrictions are in effect throughout Ukraine during the day, significant imports are planned - ministry of energy

In Ukraine today, power supply restrictions are applied during the day, significant imports are planned, and more than 55 thousand subscribers are de-energized due to bad weather.

Society • June 3, 07:41 AM • 29080 views

Russians fired at infrastructure facilities in Sumy region: no injuries

the Russians fired at infrastructure facilities in the Sumy region from multiple launch rocket systems, there were no reports of civilian casualties.

War • June 2, 01:48 PM • 43718 views

Two girls jumped from 9th floor in Sumy region: died on the spot

Two girls aged 18 and 14 jumped from the 9th floor of a high-rise building in Shostka, Sumy region, and died on the spot. Police are currently investigating their motives.

Society • May 24, 07:43 AM • 19390 views

Russian army has been hitting Sumy region with artillery since the night, dropped VOG from a drone: 31 explosions

Russian troops have already carried out 6 attacks on the Sumy region at night and in the morning, 31 explosions were recorded.

War • May 22, 06:30 AM • 21030 views

Power Engineers partially restored electricity supply in Sumy region

Power engineers restored power supply in Sumy, Romensk and Akhtyr districts after an enemy airstrike disrupted power supply on the night of May 22, while work continues to restore power supply in Shostka and Konotop districts.

Society • May 22, 04:11 AM • 36926 views

Due to the Russian attack on the energy sector, Sumy was left without electricity

Due to Russia's attack on the energy sector, the city of Sumy was left without electricity, and efforts are currently being made to restore electricity supply and provide electricity to critical infrastructure facilities in the first place.

Society • May 22, 01:10 AM • 28780 views