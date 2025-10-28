Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Kyiv • UNN
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that heating in Ukraine will officially begin on October 28. He also noted that 70% of the funds needed for gas imports have been found.
Heating is officially scheduled to start on October 28, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told reporters, according to UNN.
Energy. We have found money - about 70% of what we need for gas imports. As for electricity. In principle, everything is being restored everywhere. The most difficult situation is in Sumy region, in Shostka. Heating of social facilities in some communities has already begun, but officially heating should be from the 28th.
Heating season in kindergartens, schools and hospitals: Ministry of Development says up to 40% have received heat21.10.25, 15:37 • 2434 views