Heating season in kindergartens, schools and hospitals: Ministry of Development says up to 40% have received heat

The heating season in social institutions, including kindergartens, schools, and hospitals, has already begun - up to 40% have received heat, said Deputy Minister of Communities and Territories Development Kostiantyn Kovalchuk on Tuesday during a telethon, writes UNN.

The heating season, I want to say, has already begun for social facilities. More than 40% of our kindergartens, schools, hospitals - this is a priority, and by the decision of local authorities, heat is already being supplied to these critically important facilities. - Kovalchuk stated.

According to him, "as of today, local self-government bodies in each community individually, depending on the current weather conditions, local authorities decide on the start of the heating season."

Vitaliy Zaichenko, Chairman of the Board of NEC "Ukrenergo", stated that, as he hopes, heating will be switched on throughout Ukraine within 10 days, which should lead to a decrease in electricity consumption.