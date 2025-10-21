$41.760.03
48.660.10
12:57 PM • 540 views
Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine
11:39 AM • 5944 views
Plus 325 billion hryvnias for financing the security and defense sector: the Rada adopted budget amendments
10:33 AM • 13695 views
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
10:26 AM • 16453 views
Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous
09:34 AM • 16666 views
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
08:55 AM • 17438 views
Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico
07:53 AM • 16140 views
When will heating be turned on throughout Ukraine - energy workers' answer
07:32 AM • 15007 views
Russia again attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv and part of the region without electricity
October 21, 06:03 AM • 30611 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
October 21, 05:35 AM • 20550 views
Searches are being conducted at the home of director Bilous, who is accused of sexual harassment
Погода
+9°
0m/s
82%
750mm
Heating season in kindergartens, schools and hospitals: Ministry of Development says up to 40% have received heat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 518 views

The heating season has begun for social facilities, where over 40% of kindergartens, schools, and hospitals are already receiving heat. Local authorities individually decide on the start of the heating season in communities.

Heating season in kindergartens, schools and hospitals: Ministry of Development says up to 40% have received heat

The heating season in social institutions, including kindergartens, schools, and hospitals, has already begun - up to 40% have received heat, said Deputy Minister of Communities and Territories Development Kostiantyn Kovalchuk on Tuesday during a telethon, writes UNN.

The heating season, I want to say, has already begun for social facilities. More than 40% of our kindergartens, schools, hospitals - this is a priority, and by the decision of local authorities, heat is already being supplied to these critically important facilities.

- Kovalchuk stated.

According to him, "as of today, local self-government bodies in each community individually, depending on the current weather conditions, local authorities decide on the start of the heating season."

Recall

Vitaliy Zaichenko, Chairman of the Board of NEC "Ukrenergo", stated that, as he hopes, heating will be switched on throughout Ukraine within 10 days, which should lead to a decrease in electricity consumption.

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Heating