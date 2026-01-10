New York sues Trump administration over wind farm construction halt

$42.990.27
50.180.25
ukenru
January 9, 08:32 PM • 11154 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 22604 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 26380 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 26621 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 22602 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Exclusive
January 9, 01:30 PM • 20324 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
January 9, 01:24 PM • 14797 views
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal
Exclusive
January 9, 12:35 PM • 13561 views
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
January 9, 12:10 PM • 9878 views
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations
January 9, 11:53 AM • 13441 views
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv regionPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
2.8m/s
81%
738mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump met with oil executives after the seizure of the fifth sanctioned tankerJanuary 9, 08:57 PM • 7240 views
Did not mention Russia and called the war a "crisis": Qatar reacted to the strike on its embassy in KyivJanuary 9, 08:58 PM • 10644 views
Trump made a series of controversial statements about Putin, Greenland, NATO, and the Nobel Peace PrizeVideoJanuary 9, 09:32 PM • 5804 views
American tourist dies in shark attack in US Virgin IslandsJanuary 9, 09:47 PM • 5460 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in UkraineJanuary 9, 11:09 PM • 3366 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 63504 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 91357 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 64601 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 86585 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 107466 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
John Healey
Anthony Albanese
Actual places
United States
Venezuela
Ukraine
White House
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 60561 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 63237 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 84504 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 102843 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 143372 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
Film

New York sues Trump administration over wind farm construction halt

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

New York Attorney General Letitia James is challenging the Trump administration's decision to freeze the Empire Wind and Sunrise Wind projects. This jeopardizes the state's energy stability and thousands of jobs.

New York sues Trump administration over wind farm construction halt
New York Attorney General Letitia James. Photo: AP

New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit in federal court challenging the Donald Trump administration's decision to freeze large-scale offshore wind energy projects. These include the Empire Wind and Sunrise Wind facilities, which were intended to provide clean electricity to over 1.1 million homes. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The U.S. Department of the Interior halted construction on December 22, citing national security concerns. The agency claims that the rotating turbine blades create radar interference ("noise") that interferes with the detection of real targets. In addition to technical claims, Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized such stations, calling them a threat to nature and "ugly."

Epstein case: US Department of Justice found another "million documents" that were not released in time24.12.25, 22:40 • 4471 view

Letitia James called the decision arbitrary and reckless, noting that the projects had undergone decades of scrutiny. According to her, the freeze jeopardizes the state's energy stability and thousands of jobs.

Project readiness status

At the time of the suspension, the work was in an active stage:

  • Empire Wind: located 22.5 km off Long Island, 60% complete. Developer - Norwegian company Equinor.
    • Sunrise Wind: located 48 km off Montauk, 45% complete. Developer - Danish company Orsted.

      New York is asking the court to overturn the order to halt construction, insisting that these facilities are critical to achieving the state's climate goals. The Department of the Interior has so far declined to comment.

      Trump signs executive order to ease marijuana rules in US19.12.25, 09:25 • 5971 view

      Stepan Haftko

      PoliticsNews of the World
      Technology
      Energy
      Electricity
      Donald Trump