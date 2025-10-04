$41.280.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

This is one of Russia's cruelest tactics - the so-called "double tap": Sybiha on the Russian attack on trains in Shostka

Kyiv • UNN

 • 520 views

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that Russian drones carried out targeted strikes on passenger trains in Shostka. He called it a "double tap" aimed at rescuers and evacuees.

This is one of Russia's cruelest tactics - the so-called "double tap": Sybiha on the Russian attack on trains in Shostka

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha emphasizes that the enemy launched targeted and deliberate drone attacks on passenger trains in Shostka. He reported this on Telegram, writes UNN.

These were targeted and deliberate Russian drone attacks on passenger trains in Shostka, Sumy region. Not one, but two consecutive strikes. This is one of the cruelest Russian tactics – the so-called "double tap" when the second strike hits rescuers and evacuees.

- the message says.

According to Sybiha, "Russian terrorists must receive a harsh response for this deliberate and brutal terror against civilians; words are not enough, new devastating sanctions are needed. New strengthening of support for Ukraine is needed. This can and must be done to increase the cost of this war for Russia."

"Putin must feel the personal danger of continuing this war for himself and his regime," the Foreign Minister noted.

Recall

As a result of Russian attacks on passenger trains in Shostka, at least 8 people were hospitalized, according to the Prosecutor General's Office. Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported about 30 injured and hospitalized.

Olga Rozgon

War in UkrainePolitics
Vladimir Putin
Sumy Oblast
Andriy Sybiha
Shostka
Ukraine